Dafran continues to defend Sinatraa following Riot investigation announcement - Dexerto

Dafran continues to defend Sinatraa following Riot investigation announcement

Published: 18/May/2021 10:35

by Lauren Bergin
As more details are revealed about Riot Games investigation into Valorant player Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won, former OWL pro Daniel ‘dafran’ Francesca has once again defended him following his suspension. 

In early 2021 Sentinels player and Valorant star Sinatraa was accused of sexual assault by former girlfriend Cleo ‘cle0h’ Hernandez.

Earning a suspension from both Valorant and Sentinels, Sinatraa has laid low on social media throughout the official Riot investigation. This investigation has concluded with a further six month suspension because of “serious concerns with [his] conduct,” including the fact he “misrepresented certain facts, made false statements and did not cooperate.”

Sinatraa playing for Sentinels Valorant
Sentinels
Sinatraa has received another 6 month suspension from Riot.

Dafran discusses Sinatraa investigation

When cle0h’s sexual assault allegations first emerged, former OWL pro dafran was quick to criticize fans for jumping to conclusions, in turn receiving mass backlash.

Twitch star Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys was among thousands of users who condemned his statements, receiving a heated response.

Riot’s investigation findings have spurred further controversial comments from the Dane. “It seems I was right and Sinatraa was not found guilty of sexual assault,” he’s quote tweeted Riot Games’ official investigation statement and referred to it as a ‘2-0’ win for him.

An hour later, he posted that he was “under attack from the #metoo movement and delusional Pokimane feminists,” making reference to his prior confrontation with her.

He continues by calling out cle0h for choosing to withhold the video. “Cle0h has a full video of the rape happening (from where the audio “proof” is from). She has the chance to united states of smash Sinatraa out the galaxy but decides to withhold it? Hmmm.”

Further comments state “as long as I see people calling Sinatraa a rapist, I will defend him. Someone has to balance it out. Stop spreading misinformation and I will stop saying sh*t like this, I promise.”

Dafran’s latest tweet reads “I feel like everyone is on full copium,” and cites the Riot’s response as “a big f**king deal.”

Response to dafran’s comments

The former OWL pro has faced yet another flood of backlash in response to his recent batch of comments.

One user simply writes: “f**k Sinatraa. f**k dafran. And f**ck everyone who supports them.”

Valorant caster and Alliance analyst Mitch ‘MitchMan’ McBride referred to the OWL pro as doing ‘IQ limbo’ in response to the tweets.

As the investigation into Sinatraa’s conduct continues to progress, we’ll ensure that all of the latest developments are covered.

