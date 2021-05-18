Dafran continues to defend Sinatraa following Riot investigation announcement - Dexerto

As more details are revealed about Riot Games investigation into Valorant player Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won, former OWL pro Daniel ‘dafran’ Francesca has once again defended him following his suspension.

In early 2021 Sentinels player and Valorant star Sinatraa was accused of sexual assault by former girlfriend Cleo ‘cle0h’ Hernandez.

Earning a suspension from both Valorant and Sentinels, Sinatraa has laid low on social media throughout the official Riot investigation. This investigation has concluded with a further six month suspension because of “serious concerns with [his] conduct,” including the fact he “misrepresented certain facts, made false statements and did not cooperate.”

Advertisement

Dafran discusses Sinatraa investigation

When cle0h’s sexual assault allegations first emerged, former OWL pro dafran was quick to criticize fans for jumping to conclusions, in turn receiving mass backlash.

Twitch star Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys was among thousands of users who condemned his statements, receiving a heated response.

Riot’s investigation findings have spurred further controversial comments from the Dane. “It seems I was right and Sinatraa was not found guilty of sexual assault,” he’s quote tweeted Riot Games’ official investigation statement and referred to it as a ‘2-0’ win for him.

It seems I was right and @Sinatraa was not found guilty of Sexual assault. He will be able to return to pro play soon. Another win for me boys I called Ellie was a man in Overwatch

I called Cle0h is a crazy egirl 2-0https://t.co/LtrBdI5Or4 — Farmer Dafran (@dafran) May 17, 2021

An hour later, he posted that he was “under attack from the #metoo movement and delusional Pokimane feminists,” making reference to his prior confrontation with her.

Advertisement

Currently under attack from the #metoo movement and delusional pokimane feminists. OMEGALUL — Farmer Dafran (@dafran) May 17, 2021

He continues by calling out cle0h for choosing to withhold the video. “Cle0h has a full video of the rape happening (from where the audio “proof” is from). She has the chance to united states of smash Sinatraa out the galaxy but decides to withhold it? Hmmm.”

So tell me this: Cle0h has a full video of the rape happening(from where the audio “proof” is from). She has the chance to united states of smash Sinatraa out the galaxy but decides to withhold it? Hmmm 🤔 — Farmer Dafran (@dafran) May 17, 2021

Further comments state “as long as I see people calling Sinatraa a rapist, I will defend him. Someone has to balance it out. Stop spreading misinformation and I will stop saying sh*t like this, I promise.”

You can call him alleged rapist, not fucking straight up rapist you crazy people. If he is found guilty then ye, rapist but not yet ffs — Farmer Dafran (@dafran) May 18, 2021

Dafran’s latest tweet reads “I feel like everyone is on full copium,” and cites the Riot’s response as “a big f**king deal.”

Advertisement

I feel like everyone is on full copium. The fact is, Riot held a 2 month investigation and unsuspended Sinatraa. U can cope all u want. Riot could NOT find him guilty of rape and passed it on to the police. Riot unsuspending him soon is a big fucking deal — Farmer Dafran (@dafran) May 18, 2021

Response to dafran’s comments

The former OWL pro has faced yet another flood of backlash in response to his recent batch of comments.

One user simply writes: “f**k Sinatraa. f**k dafran. And f**ck everyone who supports them.”

fuck sinatraa. fuck dafran. and fuck everyone who supports them. — Cin (@McCreesAshe) May 17, 2021

Valorant caster and Alliance analyst Mitch ‘MitchMan’ McBride referred to the OWL pro as doing ‘IQ limbo’ in response to the tweets.

Dafran really be out here playing IQ Limbo — Alliance MitchMan (@MitchMan) May 17, 2021

As the investigation into Sinatraa’s conduct continues to progress, we’ll ensure that all of the latest developments are covered.