Zenless Zone Zero events schedule: All current and upcoming events

Cassidy Stephenson
Zenless Zone ZeroHoYoverse

Zenless Zone Zero has a ton of events for you to dive into immediately after downloading the game. Here is all the information you need to know about current, upcoming, and permanent events.

Released on July 4, Zenless Zone Zero is HoYoverse’s new gacha title following the success of Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. Like its predecessors, Zenless Zone Zero features limited-time character and weapon banners from which to pull.

Following its release, players have already praised ZZZ for its Pity Tracker system to discover how many pulls are needed for their next A-rank or S-rank character.

To obtain even more pulls, keep reading to learn all the events you can participate in to earn various rewards.

Current Zenless Zone Zero events

The current Zenless Zone Zero events for Version 1.0 include Stock Up, New City Visitor’s Passport, and limited-time banners. You can also purchase the New Eridu City Fund Battle Pass.

Here are all the ongoing events:

EventDurationType
Stock Up June 28 to July 18, 2024Pre-release web event 
New City Visitor’s PassportJuly 4 to August 13, 2024Check-in event
Cunning Generosity July 4 to August 13, 2024Gift event
Mellow WaverideThursday, July 4 to July 24, 2024Ellen character banner
Deep Sea VisitorThursday, July 4 to July 24, 2024Weapon banner
New Eridu City Fund July 4 to July 13, 2024Battle Pass

Upcoming Zenless Zone Zero events

Zhu Yuan in Zenless Zone ZeroHoYoverse

The upcoming Zenless Zone Zero events include the Sixth Street Giveaway, Eh-Nah Into Your Lap, and limited-time banners. You can find all the upcoming ZZZ events below:

EventDurationType
Sixth Street GiveawayJuly 11 to August 13, 2024Check-in event
Eh-Nah Into Your Lap July 24 to August 13, 2024Check-in event
Unswerving Bullet July 25 to August 14, 2024Zhu Yuan character banner
Riot Suppressor Mark VIJuly 25 to August 14, 2024Weapon banner

Permanent Zenless Zone Zero events

Eridu Frontier in Zenless Zone ZeroHoovers

Aside from limited-time festivities, Zenless Zone Zero also features permanent events that reward players for progressing. Examples include Road to Proxy Greatness, Eridu Frontier, and Rookie on the Road.

EventDurationType
Road to Proxy GreatnessPermanentRewards for reaching Inter-Knot levels
Eridu Frontier Permanent Defend Shuyu Pillars and recruit A-Rank Agent Soukaku
Rookie on the Road PermanentCompleting various missions

If you want to get free characters in Zenless Zone Zero, check out our guide on how to do so. Otherwise, you can learn the game’s current and upcoming event banners here.

