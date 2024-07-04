Zenless Zone Zero events schedule: All current and upcoming events

Zenless Zone Zero has a ton of events for you to dive into immediately after downloading the game. Here is all the information you need to know about current, upcoming, and permanent events.

Released on July 4, Zenless Zone Zero is HoYoverse’s new gacha title following the success of Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. Like its predecessors, Zenless Zone Zero features limited-time character and weapon banners from which to pull.

Following its release, players have already praised ZZZ for its Pity Tracker system to discover how many pulls are needed for their next A-rank or S-rank character.

To obtain even more pulls, keep reading to learn all the events you can participate in to earn various rewards.

Current Zenless Zone Zero events

The current Zenless Zone Zero events for Version 1.0 include Stock Up, New City Visitor’s Passport, and limited-time banners. You can also purchase the New Eridu City Fund Battle Pass.

Here are all the ongoing events:

Event Duration Type Stock Up June 28 to July 18, 2024 Pre-release web event New City Visitor’s Passport July 4 to August 13, 2024 Check-in event Cunning Generosity July 4 to August 13, 2024 Gift event Mellow Waveride Thursday, July 4 to July 24, 2024 Ellen character banner Deep Sea Visitor Thursday, July 4 to July 24, 2024 Weapon banner New Eridu City Fund July 4 to July 13, 2024 Battle Pass

Upcoming Zenless Zone Zero events

HoYoverse

The upcoming Zenless Zone Zero events include the Sixth Street Giveaway, Eh-Nah Into Your Lap, and limited-time banners. You can find all the upcoming ZZZ events below:

Event Duration Type Sixth Street Giveaway July 11 to August 13, 2024 Check-in event Eh-Nah Into Your Lap July 24 to August 13, 2024 Check-in event Unswerving Bullet July 25 to August 14, 2024 Zhu Yuan character banner Riot Suppressor Mark VI July 25 to August 14, 2024 Weapon banner

Permanent Zenless Zone Zero events

Hoovers

Aside from limited-time festivities, Zenless Zone Zero also features permanent events that reward players for progressing. Examples include Road to Proxy Greatness, Eridu Frontier, and Rookie on the Road.

Event Duration Type Road to Proxy Greatness Permanent Rewards for reaching Inter-Knot levels Eridu Frontier Permanent Defend Shuyu Pillars and recruit A-Rank Agent Soukaku Rookie on the Road Permanent Completing various missions

If you want to get free characters in Zenless Zone Zero, check out our guide on how to do so. Otherwise, you can learn the game’s current and upcoming event banners here.