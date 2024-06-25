What is Pity in Zenless Zone Zero? How to get a guaranteed 5-star

Zenless Zone Zero is a brand new urban-styled gacha game set for release on July 4, 2024. Here is how the gacha works for the upcoming HoYoverse title.

Zenless Zone Zero is a pretty different game from past HoYoverse titles, namely Honkai Star Rail and Genshin Impact. There are significant changes in the art style, combat, setting, and the game’s core gameplay mechanics.

However, one thing that remains constant is that Zenless Zone Zero is a gacha game. This means you will have to spend premium currency on banners to pull for characters that will make your account stronger.

If you are wondering how the gacha system will work in Zenless Zone Zero, then we have you covered.

HoYoverse Zenless Zone Zero gacha is similar to Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail.

How does the Pity system work in Zenless Zone Zero and what is it?

Pity in Zenless Zone Zero is similar to other gacha games. To put it simply, Pity is a mechanic that guarantees a 4-star or a 5-star character after a set amount of pulls. Here is how the Pity works in Zenless Zone Zero:

4-star : Guaranteed in every 10 pull

: Guaranteed in every 10 pull 5-star: Guaranteed in every 90 pull

However, there is also a soft Pity for 5-star characters, where the chances of one dropping are significantly increased after you cross 75 pulls. This means in most scenarios you will never need 90 pulls unless you are absurdly unlucky.

Does Pity reset after a 5-star pull?

Yes, Pity resets after a 5-star pull in Zenless Zone Zero. This also means if you get lucky and receive a 5-star in 30 pulls, you will start from zero pity once again.

Pity odds in Zenless Zone Zero

HoYoverse Zenless Zone Zero features a 50/50 odds system.

There is a 50/50 system in Zenless Zone Zero when it comes to limited banners.

In other words, when you try to pull for a character from the limited banner, there will be a 50% chance that the 5-star you receive will be the featured one. This means you can also end up receiving a standard banner 5-star as well in the first 90 pulls.

However, the next 5-star you pull will be guaranteed to be a featured 5-star. If you lose your 50/50 and get a standard character in one banner, your guaranteed Pity will remain intact as long as you do not pull a featured character.

Zenless Zone Zero will also feature a weapon banner where the 50/50 odds will follow. The only thing that will change is that you are guaranteed a 5-star weapon in 80 pulls compared to the 90 for character banners.

This means the soft Pity for weapon banners is 65 instead of 75 for character banners.

How to get a guaranteed 5-star in Zenless Zone Zero

There is no easy way to get a guaranteed 5-star in Zenless Zone Zero apart from wishing on the banners. If you spend over 75 wishes, you are guaranteed a 5-star unit. The good part is that once the game launches, there will be numerous rewards that will make it easier to pull a 5-star character early.

We are still unsure if Zenless Zone Zero will have a beginner banner similar to Honkai Star Rail. If it does, then you will get a guaranteed 5-star unit in 50 pulls that you will be able to save in just about two to three days.

How to check your Pity in Zenless Zone Zero

As it happens, you can check your Pity in Zenless Zone Zero and determine how many wishes you can save and how many pulls you will have over a particular time duration.

Below every banner in Zenless Zone Zero, you will find a “Search History” tab. Click on that to check the number of pulls you so that you can plan for the next 5-star.

If you want to learn more about Zenless Zone Zero, here is the list of characters that will be available at launch. You can also check out our guides for system requirements, pre-registration, and whether the game is free-to-play or not.