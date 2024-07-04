Zenless Zone Zero QoL feature makes it better than Genshin Impact & Honkai Star Rail

Zenless Zone Zero includes a quality-of-life banner feature that Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail players have wanted for years.

Just like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, Zenless Zone Zero features rotating character and weapon banners. Here, players can convert their hard-earned Polychromes into Master Tapes and Encrypted Master Tapes. If you’re lucky you may land yourself with an S-tier character, like Ellen.

While every player is guaranteed to get a guaranteed S-tier character with every 90-pull, there are times when you may receive another character instead. As many gacha players will know, keeping track of your pulls is incredibly important.

After all, it ensures you have the best possible chance of securing your desired character without overspending or wasting your Pity. However, this Zenless Zone Zero feature makes it better than Genshin Impact & Honkai Star Rail.

If you’ve been playing ZZZ and headed over to the current banner section, you’ll notice that HoYoverse has added a Pity tracker. This means you no longer need to write down the number of pulls you have made.

Instead, each Zenless Zone Zero banner simply tells you how many pulls you need to make to secure an A-rank or S-tier character. Essentially, you can spend your Master Tapes and Encrypted Master Tapes without fear of going over your Pity.

For example, you can do ten pulls until you get close to Pity, then begin doing single pulls until you get close. While being able to see how many pulls you have remaining until you land an S-star may seem small, it’s a welcomed feature and one ZZZ players are praising.

“This so much cleaner than going through some laggy menu and counting the pages,” wrote one commenter. Others were surprised that the Pity feature has never made its way to Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. “Never understood why they didn’t put this in GI/HSR after having it in HI3,” responded one player.

Hopefully, HoYoverse will add the Pity tracker to Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail in the future, as Zenless Zone Zero proves just how fantastic this small QoL feature is.

To give you the best chances of securing your desired S-tier character, be sure to check out our ZZZ codes page for free Polychromes.