How to get all Zenless Zone Zero Twitch drops

Zenless Zone Zero’s Twitch drops feature rewards such as Polychrome, Senior Investigator Logs, and more. Here’s how to get your hands on them.

To celebrate the release of Zenless Zone Zero, HoYoverse has partnered with Twitch to reward players with various items. During the event’s duration, you can claim Denny, Polychrome, and more by watching any qualifying live streams.

Like HoYoverse’s Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, ZZZ has a gacha system featuring A-rank and S-rank characters. However, unlike the previous titles, players are enjoying the game’s Pity Tracker system to figure out their next A-rank or S-rank unit.

If you want to get in on the action, keep reading to learn how to claim the ongoing Twitch Drops.

Zenless Zone Zero Twitch drops event duration

The Zenless Zone Zero Twitch drops event will start at 00:00 on July 4, 2024, and run until 00:00 on July 24, 2024, (PDT).

How to claim Zenless Zone Zero Twitch drops?

To claim the Zenless Zone Zero Twitch drops, you must follow the instructions below:

Head over to Twitch. Log into your Twitch account. Link your Zenless Zone Zero account to Twitch through the event page Watch any Zenless Zone Zero live streams with Twitch drops enabled. Once you’ve earned a Twitch Drop, go to your Inventory page and click ‘Claim Now‘ to add it to your game. Return to Zenless Zone Zero to claim your free items.

Your first reward of 12,000 Denny will be granted after watching a live stream for 15 minutes.

All Zenless Zone Zero Twitch drops

There are currently five Zenless Zone Zero Twitch drops, including Denny, Polychrome, and W-Engine Energy Modules. We’ve listed all the requirements and rewards in the following table:

Task Reward Watch 15 minutes Denny x12,000 Watch 30 minutes Senior Investigator Log x2 Watch 45 minutes W-Engine Energy Module x3 Watch 60 minutes Bangboo System Widget x2 Watch 120 minutes Polychrome x50

Already scored yourself some Polychrome in Zenless Zone Zero? Check out our guide on rerolling and a list of every playable character.