Yu-Gi-Oh! Rarity Collection best cards

The Yu-Gi-Oh! Rarity Collection is made up of 79 cards, many of which make powerful additions to decks in a wide variety of archetypes.

Players have seen all of the cards at least once before in other sets, though many previously only had one print, commanding quite the price on the open market. As the set is a bit of a mash-up overall, there are useful cards for a variety of deck types.

There are a ton of staples in the Rarity Collection to get your hands on that should, in turn, lower the value of other prints, meaning the set is a pretty good thing for the metagame all-round. From Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring to Forbidden Droplet, here are our recommendations for the best cards in the set.

Baronne De Fleur

Konami

Is there any better card to start with than Baronne De Fleur? Making its debut in Legendary Duelists: Synchro Storm, it has commanded a high price ever since thanks to its immensely powerful effect and suitability to many deck types.

Though the reprint in Maze of Memories lowered the price, the new rarities offered by the Rarity Collection could make for some high-value offerings that have immense use to players.

Forbidden Droplet

Konami

The Rarity Collection has a really solid set of spell and trap cards and Forbidden Droplet is near the top of that list. Though the cost of discarding cards may seem tricky at first, Forbidden Droplet’s effect is very powerful with players able to combo into other discard/GY effects easily.

There are a ton of decks where a Forbidden Droplet play can prove immensely useful and it is now more affordable with the Super Rare version on offer in this set.

Pot of Prosperity

Konami

One of the many offshoots of the notorious Pot of Greed, Pot of Prosperity is probably the best of the rest. Currently bafflingly unlimited, this card allows players to dig six cards deep inside their deck to discover that one card they need to start a combo run.

This card was formerly very expensive but the Rarity Collection offers the opportunity to collect seven different version and picking it up should be fairly reasonable.

Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring

Konami

Perhaps the most famous deck staple of the last few years, there’s a reason so many chose to build decks around Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring. The card’s main strength is that it negates some incredibly common effects, essentially rendering hundreds of cards instantly useless.

This will likely be the most expensive card in the set for some time and, though there are other equally strong strategies available these days, it’s an incredibly solid card to have for tournament play.

Triple Tactics Talent

Konami

Perhaps a little more under the radar than some of the other spell cards in the Rarity Collection, Triple Tactics Talent has a ton of utility. The three potential effects on offer are genuinely insane, with a Pot of Greed and Enemy Controller all rolled into one, alongside a card into-deck effect.

Combined with the similarly named Triple Tactics Thrust it becomes incredibly deadly and decks built around this relationship remain competitive at high levels.

Though those are the strongest cards available in the Rarity Collection, the whole set is stacked from top to bottom. The additional benefit of being to pick up these legendary cards in new rarities only sweetens the deal, with the Rarity Collection arguably Konami’s best set in years.

