Yu-Gi-Oh! Infinite Forbidden breakdown: Card list, archetypes & rarities

Yu-Gi-Oh! Infinite Forbidden breakdown: Card list, archetypes & raritiesKonami/Dexerto
Yu-Gi-Oh!‘s latest set is here and it’s an exciting one, thrusting one of the game’s most iconic monsters to the fore once again. Alongside that, it provides solid support for already strong archetypes and much-needed foundations for newer themes.
The headliners will likely end up being the Fiendsmith cards, with Fiendsmith Engraver the pick of the bunch. On the collectors’ side, 25 of the 101 cards in this set are available in the highly desirable Quarter Century Secret Rare rarity.
It likely won’t have the same impact on competitive play that Age of Overlord had, but it’s comfortably the most well-rounded booster set of recent times (Rarity Collections notwithstanding).
Here’s everything you need to know about Infinite Forbidden.
Infinite Forbidden full list of rarities & pack breakdown
As booster sets go, the general breakdown of Infinite Forbidden is fairly similar to the format we have seen in recent months. The set features 101 cards, including one that is only available as a Quarter Century Secret Rare.
In this TCG version of the set, there are nine cards per pack and 24 packs per box. The Set contains 100 cards:
- 1 Quarter Century Secret Rare
- 10 Secret Rares
- 14 Ultra Rares
- 26 Super Rares
- 50 Commons
All of the Ultra and Secret Rares in this set are also available as Quarter Century Secret Rare versions, significantly increasing their value.
Infinite Forbidden card list and archetype guide
The new archetypes introduced in this set are Mulcharmy, White Forest, and Fiendsmith, with the latter looking particularly strong out of the gate. Though it will need more support in coming sets, both Fiendsmith Engraver and Fiendsmith’s Requiem are brilliant options, with some nice Common and Super Rare support in the wider set.
White Forest cards could see play in other decks, thanks to their impressive synergy with Diabellstar cards and the wider Sinful Spoils archetype. In particular, Astellar of the White Forest is a real standout, with the card’s value reflective of its potential potency.
The set also features significant support for off-meta archetypes and other popular themes across the TCG. Dark Magician gets some love this time around, with the obvious cover additions to the wider Exodia Pantheon.
The full list of cards available in the set is as follows:
|Card number
|Name
|Rarity
|INFO-EN000
|“Dragon of Pride and Soul”
|Quarter Century Secret Rare
|INFO-EN001
|“Sengenjin Wakes from a Millennium”
|Ultra Rare
Quarter Century Secret Rare
|INFO-EN002
|“Golem that Guards the Millennium Treasures”
|Common
|INFO-EN003
|“Shield of the Millennium Dynasty”
|Ultra Rare
Quarter Century Secret Rare
|INFO-EN004
|“Maiden of the Millennium Moon”
|Common
|INFO-EN005
|“Fiend Reflection of the Millennium”
|Common
|INFO-EN006
|“Dark Magician the Magician of Black Magic”
|Ultra Rare
Quarter Century Secret Rare
|INFO-EN007
|“Gimmick Puppet Little Soldiers”
|Common
|INFO-EN008
|“Gimmick Puppet Rouge Doll”
|Common
|INFO-EN009
|“Gimmick Puppet Cattle Scream”
|Common
|INFO-EN010
|“Light End Sublimation Dragon”
|Common
|INFO-EN011
|“Dark End Evaporation Dragon”
|Common
|INFO-EN012
|“Knight Armed Dragon, the Armored Knight Dragon”
|Common
|INFO-EN013
|“Astellar of the White Forest”
|Secret Rare
Quarter Century Secret Rare
|INFO-EN014
|“Elzette of the White Forest”
|Secret Rare
Quarter Century Secret Rare
|INFO-EN015
|“Silvy of the White Forest”
|Common
|INFO-EN016
|“Rucia of the White Forest”
|Common
|INFO-EN017
|“Fiendsmith Engraver”
|Secret Rare
Quarter Century Secret Rare
|INFO-EN018
|“Ragnaraika Wicked Butterfly”
|Super Rare
|INFO-EN019
|“Tenpai Dragon Genroku”
|Ultra Rare
Quarter Century Secret Rare
|INFO-EN020
|“Mementotlan Shleepy”
|Common
|INFO-EN021
|“Centur-Ion Atrii”
|Super Rare
|INFO-EN022
|“Drytron Nu II”
|Common
|INFO-EN023
|“Lord of the Missing Barrows”
|Super Rare
|INFO-EN024
|“Cosmo Queen the Queen of Prayers”
|Common
|INFO-EN025
|“Paralyzing Mushroom”
|Common
|INFO-EN026
|“Disablaster the Negation Fortress”
|Ultra Rare
Quarter Century Secret Rare
|INFO-EN027
|“Mulcharmy Purulia”
|Secret Rare
Quarter Century Secret Rare
|INFO-EN028
|“Dora Dora”
|Common
|INFO-EN029
|“Broomy”
|Common
|INFO-EN030
|“Bettan Bat”
|Common
|INFO-EN031
|“Depresspard”
|Common
|INFO-EN032
|“Drytron Meteonis DA Draconids”
|Super Rare
|INFO-EN033
|“The Unstoppable Exodia Incarnate”
|Ultra Rare
Quarter Century Secret Rare
|INFO-EN034
|“Light and Darkness Dragonlord”
|Ultra Rare
Quarter Century Secret Rare
|INFO-EN035
|“Fiendsmith’s Lacrima”
|Common
|INFO-EN036
|“Fiendsmith’s Desirae”
|Super Rare
|INFO-EN037
|“Mementomictlan Tecuhtlica – Creation King”
|Super Rare
|INFO-EN038
|“Silvera, Wolf Tamer of the White Forest”
|Ultra Rare
Quarter Century Secret Rare
|INFO-EN039
|“Rciela, Sinister Soul of the White Forest”
|Ultra Rare
Quarter Century Secret Rare
|INFO-EN040
|“Diabell, Queen of the White Forest”
|Secret Rare
Quarter Century Secret Rare
|INFO-EN041
|“DPH Gendamoore”
|Common
|INFO-EN042
|“Gimmick Puppet Fantasix Machinix”
|Super Rare
|INFO-EN043
|“CXyz Gimmick Puppet Fanatix Machinix”
|Super Rare
|INFO-EN044
|“Madolche Queen Tiarafraise”
|Super Rare
|INFO-EN045
|“Heretical Phobos Covos”
|Super Rare
|INFO-EN046
|“Fiendsmith’s Requiem”
|Secret Rare
Quarter Century Secret Rare
|INFO-EN047
|“Fiendsmith’s Sequence”
|Common
|INFO-EN048
|“Ragnaraika Selene Snapper”
|Common
|INFO-EN049
|“Varar, Vaalmonican Concord”
|Super Rare
|INFO-EN050
|“Madolche Mini Meowcaroons”
|Common
|INFO-EN051
|“Cosmic Tree Irmistil”
|Common
|INFO-EN052
|“Silhouhatte Rabbit”
|Secret Rare
Quarter Century Secret Rare
|INFO-EN053
|“Millennium Ankh”
|Secret Rare
Quarter Century Secret Rare
|INFO-EN054
|“Wedju Temple”
|Ultra Rare
Quarter Century Secret Rare
|INFO-EN055
|“Obliterate!!! Blaze”
|Super Rare
|INFO-EN056
|“Mansion of the Dreadful Dolls”
|Common
|INFO-EN057
|“Dragon’s Light and Darkness”
|Common
|INFO-EN058
|“Tales of the White Forest”
|Ultra Rare
Quarter Century Secret Rare
|INFO-EN059
|“Beware the White Forest”
|Super Rare
|INFO-EN060
|“Susurrus of the Sinful Spoils”
|Super Rare
|INFO-EN061
|“Fiendsmith’s Tract”
|Secret Rare
Quarter Century Secret Rare
|INFO-EN062
|“Fiendsmith’s Sanct”
|Common
|INFO-EN063
|“Emblema Salvation”
|Common
|INFO-EN064
|“Vesper Girsu”
|Common
|INFO-EN065
|“Trap Gatherer”
|Common
|INFO-EN066
|“Interdimensional Matter Forwarder”
|Common
|INFO-EN067
|“That’s 10!”
|Common
|INFO-EN068
|“Exxod Fires of Rage”
|Super Rare
|INFO-EN069
|“Dark Magic Mirror Force”
|Super Rare
|INFO-EN070
|“Service Puppet Play”
|Common
|INFO-EN071
|“Woes of the White Forest”
|Common
|INFO-EN072
|“Fiendsmith in Paradise”
|Super Rare
|INFO-EN073
|“Sangen Kaiho”
|Common
|INFO-EN074
|“Guardian of the Voiceless Voice”
|Common
|INFO-EN075
|“Vaalmonica Creation”
|Common
|INFO-EN076
|“Meteoroa Drytron”
|Common
|INFO-EN077
|“Madolche Dessert”
|Common
|INFO-EN078
|“Dominus Purge”
|Secret Rare
Quarter Century Secret Rare
|INFO-EN079
|“Silhouhatte”
|Ultra Rare
Quarter Century Secret Rare
|INFO-EN080
|“Three in One”
|Common
|INFO-EN081
|“Magicolloidal Sol”
|Super Rare
|INFO-EN082
|“Vulmina, Statue of the Sacred Dragon”
|Common
|INFO-EN083
|“Kuebiko”
|Super Rare
|INFO-EN084
|“Dipsea Fiend”
|Common
|INFO-EN085
|“Necroquip Princess”
|Common
|INFO-EN086
|“The League of Uniform Nomenclature Strikes”
|Common
|INFO-EN087
|“Kochobo’s Hinamatsuri”
|Common
|INFO-EN088
|“Zapper Shrimp”
|Common
|INFO-EN089
|“Aerial Eater”
|Common
|INFO-EN090
|“Mimighoul Master”
|Ultra Rare
Quarter Century Secret Rare
|INFO-EN091
|“Mimighoul Dragon”
|Super Rare
|INFO-EN092
|“Mimighoul Cerberus”
|Super Rare
|INFO-EN093
|“Mimighoul Archfiend”
|Super Rare
|INFO-EN094
|“Mimighoul Dungeon”
|Ultra Rare
Quarter Century Secret Rare
|INFO-EN095
|“Mimighoul Maker”
|Super Rare
|INFO-EN096
|“Mimighoul Room”
|Super Rare
|INFO-EN097
|“Blazing Bombardment Beast”
|Common
|INFO-EN098
|“Moon of the Closed Heaven”
|Common
|INFO-EN099
|“Spell Card “Monster Reborn””
|Super Rare
|INFO-EN100
|“Spell Card “Soul Exchange””
|Super Rare
That’s our full breakdown of Infinite Forbidden. Though it likely won’t have enough to entirely flip the meta on its head, there are plenty of cards here that should see local competitive play.