Yu-Gi-Oh! Infinite Forbidden breakdown: Card list, archetypes & rarities

James Lynch
The Infinite Forbidden booster set from Yu-Gi-Oh!Konami/Dexerto

Yu-Gi-Oh!‘s latest set is here and it’s an exciting one, thrusting one of the game’s most iconic monsters to the fore once again. Alongside that, it provides solid support for already strong archetypes and much-needed foundations for newer themes.

The headliners will likely end up being the Fiendsmith cards, with Fiendsmith Engraver the pick of the bunch. On the collectors’ side, 25 of the 101 cards in this set are available in the highly desirable Quarter Century Secret Rare rarity.

It likely won’t have the same impact on competitive play that Age of Overlord had, but it’s comfortably the most well-rounded booster set of recent times (Rarity Collections notwithstanding).

Here’s everything you need to know about Infinite Forbidden.

Infinite Forbidden full list of rarities & pack breakdown

The featured cards from Yu-Gi-Oh! Infinite ForbiddenKonami/Dexerto

As booster sets go, the general breakdown of Infinite Forbidden is fairly similar to the format we have seen in recent months. The set features 101 cards, including one that is only available as a Quarter Century Secret Rare.

In this TCG version of the set, there are nine cards per pack and 24 packs per box. The Set contains 100 cards:

  • 1 Quarter Century Secret Rare
  • 10 Secret Rares
  • 14 Ultra Rares
  • 26 Super Rares
  • 50 Commons

All of the Ultra and Secret Rares in this set are also available as Quarter Century Secret Rare versions, significantly increasing their value.

Infinite Forbidden card list and archetype guide

The new archetypes introduced in this set are Mulcharmy, White Forest, and Fiendsmith, with the latter looking particularly strong out of the gate. Though it will need more support in coming sets, both Fiendsmith Engraver and Fiendsmith’s Requiem are brilliant options, with some nice Common and Super Rare support in the wider set.

White Forest cards could see play in other decks, thanks to their impressive synergy with Diabellstar cards and the wider Sinful Spoils archetype. In particular, Astellar of the White Forest is a real standout, with the card’s value reflective of its potential potency.

The set also features significant support for off-meta archetypes and other popular themes across the TCG. Dark Magician gets some love this time around, with the obvious cover additions to the wider Exodia Pantheon.

The full list of cards available in the set is as follows:

Card numberNameRarity
INFO-EN000“Dragon of Pride and Soul”Quarter Century Secret Rare
INFO-EN001“Sengenjin Wakes from a Millennium”Ultra Rare
Quarter Century Secret Rare
INFO-EN002“Golem that Guards the Millennium Treasures”Common
INFO-EN003“Shield of the Millennium Dynasty”Ultra Rare
Quarter Century Secret Rare
INFO-EN004“Maiden of the Millennium Moon”Common
INFO-EN005“Fiend Reflection of the Millennium”Common
INFO-EN006“Dark Magician the Magician of Black Magic”Ultra Rare
Quarter Century Secret Rare
INFO-EN007“Gimmick Puppet Little Soldiers”Common
INFO-EN008“Gimmick Puppet Rouge Doll”Common
INFO-EN009“Gimmick Puppet Cattle Scream”Common
INFO-EN010“Light End Sublimation Dragon”Common
INFO-EN011“Dark End Evaporation Dragon”Common
INFO-EN012“Knight Armed Dragon, the Armored Knight Dragon”Common
INFO-EN013“Astellar of the White Forest”Secret Rare
Quarter Century Secret Rare
INFO-EN014“Elzette of the White Forest”Secret Rare
Quarter Century Secret Rare
INFO-EN015“Silvy of the White Forest”Common
INFO-EN016“Rucia of the White Forest”Common
INFO-EN017“Fiendsmith Engraver”Secret Rare
Quarter Century Secret Rare
INFO-EN018“Ragnaraika Wicked Butterfly”Super Rare
INFO-EN019“Tenpai Dragon Genroku”Ultra Rare
Quarter Century Secret Rare
INFO-EN020“Mementotlan Shleepy”Common
INFO-EN021“Centur-Ion Atrii”Super Rare
INFO-EN022“Drytron Nu II”Common
INFO-EN023“Lord of the Missing Barrows”Super Rare
INFO-EN024“Cosmo Queen the Queen of Prayers”Common
INFO-EN025“Paralyzing Mushroom”Common
INFO-EN026“Disablaster the Negation Fortress”Ultra Rare
Quarter Century Secret Rare
INFO-EN027“Mulcharmy Purulia”Secret Rare
Quarter Century Secret Rare
INFO-EN028“Dora Dora”Common
INFO-EN029“Broomy”Common
INFO-EN030“Bettan Bat”Common
INFO-EN031“Depresspard”Common
INFO-EN032“Drytron Meteonis DA Draconids”Super Rare
INFO-EN033“The Unstoppable Exodia Incarnate”Ultra Rare
Quarter Century Secret Rare
INFO-EN034“Light and Darkness Dragonlord”Ultra Rare
Quarter Century Secret Rare
INFO-EN035“Fiendsmith’s Lacrima”Common
INFO-EN036“Fiendsmith’s Desirae”Super Rare
INFO-EN037“Mementomictlan Tecuhtlica – Creation King”Super Rare
INFO-EN038“Silvera, Wolf Tamer of the White Forest”Ultra Rare
Quarter Century Secret Rare
INFO-EN039“Rciela, Sinister Soul of the White Forest”Ultra Rare
Quarter Century Secret Rare
INFO-EN040“Diabell, Queen of the White Forest”Secret Rare
Quarter Century Secret Rare
INFO-EN041“DPH Gendamoore”Common
INFO-EN042“Gimmick Puppet Fantasix Machinix”Super Rare
INFO-EN043“CXyz Gimmick Puppet Fanatix Machinix”Super Rare
INFO-EN044“Madolche Queen Tiarafraise”Super Rare
INFO-EN045“Heretical Phobos Covos”Super Rare
INFO-EN046“Fiendsmith’s Requiem”Secret Rare
Quarter Century Secret Rare
INFO-EN047“Fiendsmith’s Sequence”Common
INFO-EN048“Ragnaraika Selene Snapper”Common
INFO-EN049“Varar, Vaalmonican Concord”Super Rare
INFO-EN050“Madolche Mini Meowcaroons”Common
INFO-EN051“Cosmic Tree Irmistil”Common
INFO-EN052“Silhouhatte Rabbit”Secret Rare
Quarter Century Secret Rare
INFO-EN053“Millennium Ankh”Secret Rare
Quarter Century Secret Rare
INFO-EN054“Wedju Temple”Ultra Rare
Quarter Century Secret Rare
INFO-EN055“Obliterate!!! Blaze”Super Rare
INFO-EN056“Mansion of the Dreadful Dolls”Common
INFO-EN057“Dragon’s Light and Darkness”Common
INFO-EN058“Tales of the White Forest”Ultra Rare
Quarter Century Secret Rare
INFO-EN059“Beware the White Forest”Super Rare
INFO-EN060“Susurrus of the Sinful Spoils”Super Rare
INFO-EN061“Fiendsmith’s Tract”Secret Rare
Quarter Century Secret Rare
INFO-EN062“Fiendsmith’s Sanct”Common
INFO-EN063“Emblema Salvation”Common
INFO-EN064“Vesper Girsu”Common
INFO-EN065“Trap Gatherer”Common
INFO-EN066“Interdimensional Matter Forwarder”Common
INFO-EN067“That’s 10!”Common
INFO-EN068“Exxod Fires of Rage”Super Rare
INFO-EN069“Dark Magic Mirror Force”Super Rare
INFO-EN070“Service Puppet Play”Common
INFO-EN071“Woes of the White Forest”Common
INFO-EN072“Fiendsmith in Paradise”Super Rare
INFO-EN073“Sangen Kaiho”Common
INFO-EN074“Guardian of the Voiceless Voice”Common
INFO-EN075“Vaalmonica Creation”Common
INFO-EN076“Meteoroa Drytron”Common
INFO-EN077“Madolche Dessert”Common
INFO-EN078“Dominus Purge”Secret Rare
Quarter Century Secret Rare
INFO-EN079“Silhouhatte”Ultra Rare
Quarter Century Secret Rare
INFO-EN080“Three in One”Common
INFO-EN081“Magicolloidal Sol”Super Rare
INFO-EN082“Vulmina, Statue of the Sacred Dragon”Common
INFO-EN083“Kuebiko”Super Rare
INFO-EN084“Dipsea Fiend”Common
INFO-EN085“Necroquip Princess”Common
INFO-EN086“The League of Uniform Nomenclature Strikes”Common
INFO-EN087“Kochobo’s Hinamatsuri”Common
INFO-EN088“Zapper Shrimp”Common
INFO-EN089“Aerial Eater”Common
INFO-EN090“Mimighoul Master”Ultra Rare
Quarter Century Secret Rare
INFO-EN091“Mimighoul Dragon”Super Rare
INFO-EN092“Mimighoul Cerberus”Super Rare
INFO-EN093“Mimighoul Archfiend”Super Rare
INFO-EN094“Mimighoul Dungeon”Ultra Rare
Quarter Century Secret Rare
INFO-EN095“Mimighoul Maker”Super Rare
INFO-EN096“Mimighoul Room”Super Rare
INFO-EN097“Blazing Bombardment Beast”Common
INFO-EN098“Moon of the Closed Heaven”Common
INFO-EN099“Spell Card “Monster Reborn””Super Rare
INFO-EN100“Spell Card “Soul Exchange””Super Rare

That’s our full breakdown of Infinite Forbidden. Though it likely won’t have enough to entirely flip the meta on its head, there are plenty of cards here that should see local competitive play.

