Yu-Gi-Oh! Infinite Forbidden breakdown: Card list, archetypes & rarities

Yu-Gi-Oh!‘s latest set is here and it’s an exciting one, thrusting one of the game’s most iconic monsters to the fore once again. Alongside that, it provides solid support for already strong archetypes and much-needed foundations for newer themes.

The headliners will likely end up being the Fiendsmith cards, with Fiendsmith Engraver the pick of the bunch. On the collectors’ side, 25 of the 101 cards in this set are available in the highly desirable Quarter Century Secret Rare rarity.

Article continues after ad

It likely won’t have the same impact on competitive play that Age of Overlord had, but it’s comfortably the most well-rounded booster set of recent times (Rarity Collections notwithstanding).

Here’s everything you need to know about Infinite Forbidden.

Infinite Forbidden full list of rarities & pack breakdown

Konami/Dexerto

As booster sets go, the general breakdown of Infinite Forbidden is fairly similar to the format we have seen in recent months. The set features 101 cards, including one that is only available as a Quarter Century Secret Rare.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In this TCG version of the set, there are nine cards per pack and 24 packs per box. The Set contains 100 cards:

1 Quarter Century Secret Rare

10 Secret Rares

14 Ultra Rares

26 Super Rares

50 Commons

All of the Ultra and Secret Rares in this set are also available as Quarter Century Secret Rare versions, significantly increasing their value.

Infinite Forbidden card list and archetype guide

The new archetypes introduced in this set are Mulcharmy, White Forest, and Fiendsmith, with the latter looking particularly strong out of the gate. Though it will need more support in coming sets, both Fiendsmith Engraver and Fiendsmith’s Requiem are brilliant options, with some nice Common and Super Rare support in the wider set.

Article continues after ad

White Forest cards could see play in other decks, thanks to their impressive synergy with Diabellstar cards and the wider Sinful Spoils archetype. In particular, Astellar of the White Forest is a real standout, with the card’s value reflective of its potential potency.

The set also features significant support for off-meta archetypes and other popular themes across the TCG. Dark Magician gets some love this time around, with the obvious cover additions to the wider Exodia Pantheon.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The full list of cards available in the set is as follows:

Card number Name Rarity INFO-EN000 “Dragon of Pride and Soul” Quarter Century Secret Rare INFO-EN001 “Sengenjin Wakes from a Millennium” Ultra Rare

Quarter Century Secret Rare INFO-EN002 “Golem that Guards the Millennium Treasures” Common INFO-EN003 “Shield of the Millennium Dynasty” Ultra Rare

Quarter Century Secret Rare INFO-EN004 “Maiden of the Millennium Moon” Common INFO-EN005 “Fiend Reflection of the Millennium” Common INFO-EN006 “Dark Magician the Magician of Black Magic” Ultra Rare

Quarter Century Secret Rare INFO-EN007 “Gimmick Puppet Little Soldiers” Common INFO-EN008 “Gimmick Puppet Rouge Doll” Common INFO-EN009 “Gimmick Puppet Cattle Scream” Common INFO-EN010 “Light End Sublimation Dragon” Common INFO-EN011 “Dark End Evaporation Dragon” Common INFO-EN012 “Knight Armed Dragon, the Armored Knight Dragon” Common INFO-EN013 “Astellar of the White Forest” Secret Rare

Quarter Century Secret Rare INFO-EN014 “Elzette of the White Forest” Secret Rare

Quarter Century Secret Rare INFO-EN015 “Silvy of the White Forest” Common INFO-EN016 “Rucia of the White Forest” Common INFO-EN017 “Fiendsmith Engraver” Secret Rare

Quarter Century Secret Rare INFO-EN018 “Ragnaraika Wicked Butterfly” Super Rare INFO-EN019 “Tenpai Dragon Genroku” Ultra Rare

Quarter Century Secret Rare INFO-EN020 “Mementotlan Shleepy” Common INFO-EN021 “Centur-Ion Atrii” Super Rare INFO-EN022 “Drytron Nu II” Common INFO-EN023 “Lord of the Missing Barrows” Super Rare INFO-EN024 “Cosmo Queen the Queen of Prayers” Common INFO-EN025 “Paralyzing Mushroom” Common INFO-EN026 “Disablaster the Negation Fortress” Ultra Rare

Quarter Century Secret Rare INFO-EN027 “Mulcharmy Purulia” Secret Rare

Quarter Century Secret Rare INFO-EN028 “Dora Dora” Common INFO-EN029 “Broomy” Common INFO-EN030 “Bettan Bat” Common INFO-EN031 “Depresspard” Common INFO-EN032 “Drytron Meteonis DA Draconids” Super Rare INFO-EN033 “The Unstoppable Exodia Incarnate” Ultra Rare

Quarter Century Secret Rare INFO-EN034 “Light and Darkness Dragonlord” Ultra Rare

Quarter Century Secret Rare INFO-EN035 “Fiendsmith’s Lacrima” Common INFO-EN036 “Fiendsmith’s Desirae” Super Rare INFO-EN037 “Mementomictlan Tecuhtlica – Creation King” Super Rare INFO-EN038 “Silvera, Wolf Tamer of the White Forest” Ultra Rare

Quarter Century Secret Rare INFO-EN039 “Rciela, Sinister Soul of the White Forest” Ultra Rare

Quarter Century Secret Rare INFO-EN040 “Diabell, Queen of the White Forest” Secret Rare

Quarter Century Secret Rare INFO-EN041 “DPH Gendamoore” Common INFO-EN042 “Gimmick Puppet Fantasix Machinix” Super Rare INFO-EN043 “CXyz Gimmick Puppet Fanatix Machinix” Super Rare INFO-EN044 “Madolche Queen Tiarafraise” Super Rare INFO-EN045 “Heretical Phobos Covos” Super Rare INFO-EN046 “Fiendsmith’s Requiem” Secret Rare

Quarter Century Secret Rare INFO-EN047 “Fiendsmith’s Sequence” Common INFO-EN048 “Ragnaraika Selene Snapper” Common INFO-EN049 “Varar, Vaalmonican Concord” Super Rare INFO-EN050 “Madolche Mini Meowcaroons” Common INFO-EN051 “Cosmic Tree Irmistil” Common INFO-EN052 “Silhouhatte Rabbit” Secret Rare

Quarter Century Secret Rare INFO-EN053 “Millennium Ankh” Secret Rare

Quarter Century Secret Rare INFO-EN054 “Wedju Temple” Ultra Rare

Quarter Century Secret Rare INFO-EN055 “Obliterate!!! Blaze” Super Rare INFO-EN056 “Mansion of the Dreadful Dolls” Common INFO-EN057 “Dragon’s Light and Darkness” Common INFO-EN058 “Tales of the White Forest” Ultra Rare

Quarter Century Secret Rare INFO-EN059 “Beware the White Forest” Super Rare INFO-EN060 “Susurrus of the Sinful Spoils” Super Rare INFO-EN061 “Fiendsmith’s Tract” Secret Rare

Quarter Century Secret Rare INFO-EN062 “Fiendsmith’s Sanct” Common INFO-EN063 “Emblema Salvation” Common INFO-EN064 “Vesper Girsu” Common INFO-EN065 “Trap Gatherer” Common INFO-EN066 “Interdimensional Matter Forwarder” Common INFO-EN067 “That’s 10!” Common INFO-EN068 “Exxod Fires of Rage” Super Rare INFO-EN069 “Dark Magic Mirror Force” Super Rare INFO-EN070 “Service Puppet Play” Common INFO-EN071 “Woes of the White Forest” Common INFO-EN072 “Fiendsmith in Paradise” Super Rare INFO-EN073 “Sangen Kaiho” Common INFO-EN074 “Guardian of the Voiceless Voice” Common INFO-EN075 “Vaalmonica Creation” Common INFO-EN076 “Meteoroa Drytron” Common INFO-EN077 “Madolche Dessert” Common INFO-EN078 “Dominus Purge” Secret Rare

Quarter Century Secret Rare INFO-EN079 “Silhouhatte” Ultra Rare

Quarter Century Secret Rare INFO-EN080 “Three in One” Common INFO-EN081 “Magicolloidal Sol” Super Rare INFO-EN082 “Vulmina, Statue of the Sacred Dragon” Common INFO-EN083 “Kuebiko” Super Rare INFO-EN084 “Dipsea Fiend” Common INFO-EN085 “Necroquip Princess” Common INFO-EN086 “The League of Uniform Nomenclature Strikes” Common INFO-EN087 “Kochobo’s Hinamatsuri” Common INFO-EN088 “Zapper Shrimp” Common INFO-EN089 “Aerial Eater” Common INFO-EN090 “Mimighoul Master” Ultra Rare

Quarter Century Secret Rare INFO-EN091 “Mimighoul Dragon” Super Rare INFO-EN092 “Mimighoul Cerberus” Super Rare INFO-EN093 “Mimighoul Archfiend” Super Rare INFO-EN094 “Mimighoul Dungeon” Ultra Rare

Quarter Century Secret Rare INFO-EN095 “Mimighoul Maker” Super Rare INFO-EN096 “Mimighoul Room” Super Rare INFO-EN097 “Blazing Bombardment Beast” Common INFO-EN098 “Moon of the Closed Heaven” Common INFO-EN099 “Spell Card “Monster Reborn”” Super Rare INFO-EN100 “Spell Card “Soul Exchange”” Super Rare

That’s our full breakdown of Infinite Forbidden. Though it likely won’t have enough to entirely flip the meta on its head, there are plenty of cards here that should see local competitive play.