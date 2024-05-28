Yu-Gi-Oh! Rarity Collection 2 best cards to pull

The first Rarity Collection proved to be a hugely popular release among Yu-Gi-Oh! players and collectors, so the sequel undoubtedly had a tough act to follow. Fortunately, the Rarity Collection 2 is also packing some excellent options.

As with the first Rarity Collection, the Rarity Collection 2 cards come in seven different rarities. With 79 cards in the set, all of which are available in each rarity, there are 553 distinct cards to collect in total.

Among those are cards from several distinct eras in the game’s history, with a nice range of effects, potential archetypes and staples. There are also some true standouts that feature in several competitive decks that are well worth picking up in these unusual rarities.

Here are our choices for five of the best and most desirable cards in the set.

Ghost Mourner & Moonlit Chill

Ghost Mourner & Moonlit Chill is an excellent card that is becoming more and more appreciated by players as time goes on. It’s a low-cost play that offers combo interruption and control, regardless of deck style.

Hand traps are important in most competitive decks and Ghost Mourner is likely to remain a solid option alongside the usual staples in this category, like Effect Veiler.

I:P Masquerena

I:P Masquerena is the LINK-2 monster that has become hugely important across the Yu-Gi-Oh meta. Though it likely needs no introduction to many, the main benefit of Masquerena is the additional protection it offers other LINK cards in your extra deck.

The price has been quite significant in the past, so the lower rarities available in this set will likely make it more affordable as a single. It also comes with an entirely new alternate art in the Rarity Collection 2 that should prove popular with collectors.

Magicians’ Souls/Illusion of Chaos

Of the two cards, Illusion of Chaos is probably mildly more desirable but these two so often appear together that it makes sense to list them like that here. Aside from the obvious support for off-meta Dark Magician decks, these make a powerful addition to many more generic Spellcaster decks.

The Ritual Summon for IoC isn’t available in the set, but it is relatively easy to pick up as a single. They could also feature in decks that combine the Dark Magician archetype with others, like Shining Sarcophagus.

Apollousa, Bow Of The Goddess

Apollousa, Bow of the Goddess is not as outright powerful as the next card in this list but it has earned its place as a staple in many decks. It’s not too difficult to get the card up to 2400 ATK, and it’s generic nature sees it slot in seamlessly for a lot of different archetypes.

The real strength of the card comes from its negates, which can multiply out relatively easily as a once-per-chain effect. At LINK-4, it can be a little awkward to get out, but against certain decks, it can switch a match around quickly.

Accesscode Talker

The best LINK card in the game makes an appearance in seven different rarities. Most games of higher-level ranked Master Duel feature Accesscode Talker, with LINK climbing now relatively easy, even after Linkuriboh was placed on the banned list.

Its effects are a joke, with an omni-negate and the ability to get powerful cards out of the game on your opponent’s side of the field. Its 2300 attack gives it some resistance in the first instance, but with the extra ATK from the LINK effect, it can quickly become nearly unbeatable.

