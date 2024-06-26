What are Super Rares? Pokemon TCG explained

If you’re an aspiring Pokemon card collector, it’s important to have a good understanding of the TCG itself before dropping heaps of money on rare cards. Understanding the different expansion sets and types of sets is crucial, as is understanding the types of holofoils and card treatments.

Arguably, the most important thing to get to grips with is card rarities, though, especially if you’re looking to collect both English and Japanese cards. The rarities differ between the two languages, and one of the most important Japanese card types to keep an eye out for is the Super Rare category.

Working as the Japanese equivalent to English Ultra Rare cards, Super Rares are full arts that either feature popular Pokemon or Supporters. They’re easier to get a hold of than Special Art Rares or Hyper Rares, but they can still spike up in price depending on the featured character and style.

The Pokemon Company Pecharunt ex (082/064) Pokemon card with the Super Rare symbol being pointed out.

As of the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokemon TCG, Super Rare cards are marked with the letters SR in the bottom left-hand corner of the card.

How to tell if you’ve pulled a Super Rare Pokemon card

If you’re looking to organize your Pokemon TCG collection efficiently or even make some money off of your cards, identifying card rarity and classifications is an essential skill. To help pick out Super Rare cards successfully, ask yourself these questions:

Is the card marked with ‘SR’ in the bottom left-hand corner? Every Super Rare card is marked with these letters in the bottom left-hand corner. If the card is missing these letters, you’re dealing with a different rarity – or possibly an inauthentic card. Does the card feature a full art character? SR cards feature full-art Pokemon or Supporters. If you’re looking at an Item or Stadium, for example, the card will not be classed as a Super Rare. Is the card a Secret Rare? Secret Rare is a category of its own, with cards that are numbered outside the standard listed range for an expansion set – for example, the card above is number 82 out of a 64-card list.

If you’re still unsure about the card you’ve pulled, it’s worth checking out an online database like Bulbapedia for digital card images and further card details. Comparing your card to digital versions and official copy can help to make identification much easier.

To expand upon your Pokemon TCG knowledge even further, why not compare the differences between Special Art Rares and Special Illustration Rares? The differences between Japanese and English cards aren’t huge, but they can make a big difference to overall value and pricing.