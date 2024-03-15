Hard to find Yu-Gi-Oh deck at its lowest price at Amazon

Printed in 2016, the hard-to-find Rise of the True Dragons pre-built deck is a great boost to collections and it’s at its lowest current price at Amazon.

Yu-Gi-Oh structure deck, Rise of the True Dragons, is at its current lowest price unless you delve into the European market and pick up a non-English deck. The hard-to-find deck has clearly been out of print for a while, and the one $53.99 listing on TCGPlayer.

Originally printed in 2016, the deck saw a lot of popularity when it was originally launched. Featuring powerful cards to support a variety of dragon decks, it’s a super easy boost to any deck today.

Despite its relatively high price on Amazon, it does come with an 11% discount to sweeten the pot and it’s also considerably lower than TCGPlayer’s current listing. Compared to TCGPlayer’s market pricing, you’ll be saving over $10 on top of it.

Rise of the True Dragons Structure Deck is in stock at Amazon

A large part of playing Yu-Gi-Oh is sacrificing cards to pay costs for others you’re about to play and putting them in the graveyard/discard pile. With the Rise of the True Dragons deck, this is sped along with low-level cards, to cheat out higher-level dragon cards that you’ll be dumping during the game.

The included spell, Return of the Dragon Lords, revives powerful dragon cards from the graveyard without restrictions. This is a key play and an excellent card, currently worth $10 on its own.

As an uncommon find below regular retail value, the current deal presents a nice opportunity to acquire this ready-to-use dragon deck before it is even harder to find.

Rise of the True Dragons structure deck list

Card name Rarity Dragon Lord Token Common Arkbrave Dragon Ultra Rare Divine Dragon Lord Felgrand Ultra Rare Dragon Knight of Creation Super Rare Paladin of Felgrand Common Guardian of Felgrand Common Felgrand Dragon Common Darkblaze Dragon Common Herald of Creation Common Decoy Dragon Common Red-Eyes Darkness Metal Dragon Common Red-Eyes Wyvern Common White Night Dragon Common Darkstorm Dragon Common Armed Protector Dragon Common Evilswarm Zahak Common Eclipse Wyvern Common White Dragon Wyverburster Common Black Dragon Collapserpent Common Keeper of the Shrine Common Kidmodo Dragon Common Jain, Lightsworn Paladin Common Ehren, Lightsworn Monk Common Raiden, Hand of the Lightsworn Common Card Trooper Common Ruins of the Divine Dragon Lords Super Rare Return of the Dragon Lords Super Rare Dragon Ravine Common A Wingbeat of Giant Dragon Common Trade-In Common Foolish Burial Common Hand Destruction Common Reinforcement of the Army Common The Warrior Returning Alive Common Charge of the Light Brigade Common Terraforming Common Dragon’s Rebirth Common Burst Breath Common Needlebug Nest Common Breakthrough Skill Common Call of the Haunted Common Oasis of Dragon Souls Common

