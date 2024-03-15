Hard to find Yu-Gi-Oh deck at its lowest price at Amazon
Printed in 2016, the hard-to-find Rise of the True Dragons pre-built deck is a great boost to collections and it’s at its lowest current price at Amazon.
Yu-Gi-Oh structure deck, Rise of the True Dragons, is at its current lowest price unless you delve into the European market and pick up a non-English deck. The hard-to-find deck has clearly been out of print for a while, and the one $53.99 listing on TCGPlayer.
Originally printed in 2016, the deck saw a lot of popularity when it was originally launched. Featuring powerful cards to support a variety of dragon decks, it’s a super easy boost to any deck today.
Despite its relatively high price on Amazon, it does come with an 11% discount to sweeten the pot and it’s also considerably lower than TCGPlayer’s current listing. Compared to TCGPlayer’s market pricing, you’ll be saving over $10 on top of it.
Rise of the True Dragons Structure Deck is in stock at Amazon
A large part of playing Yu-Gi-Oh is sacrificing cards to pay costs for others you’re about to play and putting them in the graveyard/discard pile. With the Rise of the True Dragons deck, this is sped along with low-level cards, to cheat out higher-level dragon cards that you’ll be dumping during the game.
The included spell, Return of the Dragon Lords, revives powerful dragon cards from the graveyard without restrictions. This is a key play and an excellent card, currently worth $10 on its own.
As an uncommon find below regular retail value, the current deal presents a nice opportunity to acquire this ready-to-use dragon deck before it is even harder to find.
Rise of the True Dragons structure deck list
|Card name
|Rarity
|Dragon Lord Token
|Common
|Arkbrave Dragon
|Ultra Rare
|Divine Dragon Lord Felgrand
|Ultra Rare
|Dragon Knight of Creation
|Super Rare
|Paladin of Felgrand
|Common
|Guardian of Felgrand
|Common
|Felgrand Dragon
|Common
|Darkblaze Dragon
|Common
|Herald of Creation
|Common
|Decoy Dragon
|Common
|Red-Eyes Darkness Metal Dragon
|Common
|Red-Eyes Wyvern
|Common
|White Night Dragon
|Common
|Darkstorm Dragon
|Common
|Armed Protector Dragon
|Common
|Evilswarm Zahak
|Common
|Eclipse Wyvern
|Common
|White Dragon Wyverburster
|Common
|Black Dragon Collapserpent
|Common
|Keeper of the Shrine
|Common
|Kidmodo Dragon
|Common
|Jain, Lightsworn Paladin
|Common
|Ehren, Lightsworn Monk
|Common
|Raiden, Hand of the Lightsworn
|Common
|Card Trooper
|Common
|Ruins of the Divine Dragon Lords
|Super Rare
|Return of the Dragon Lords
|Super Rare
|Dragon Ravine
|Common
|A Wingbeat of Giant Dragon
|Common
|Trade-In
|Common
|Foolish Burial
|Common
|Hand Destruction
|Common
|Reinforcement of the Army
|Common
|The Warrior Returning Alive
|Common
|Charge of the Light Brigade
|Common
|Terraforming
|Common
|Dragon’s Rebirth
|Common
|Burst Breath
|Common
|Needlebug Nest
|Common
|Breakthrough Skill
|Common
|Call of the Haunted
|Common
|Oasis of Dragon Souls
|Common
If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.