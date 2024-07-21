The best cards in Yu-Gi-Oh! Infinite Forbidden booster set

As Yu-Gi-Oh! releases go, few could have seen how impressive the offering from the Infinite Forbidden booster set was going to be. Here’s everything you need to know about some of the best cards in the set.

Starting from a collector’s perspective, there is a lot to like. Of the 101 cards available in the set, 24 are additionally available as Quarter Century Secret Rares, with one extra card only available in that rarity (Dragon of Pride and Soul).

Article continues after ad

The major win for this set is the slew of highly competitive cards it introduces to the meta. Though it isn’t quite an Age of Overlord levels of ridiculousness, Infinite Forbidden has a ton of support for already competitive archetypes and some nice new themes for players to explore.

The best cards in Yu-Gi-Oh! Infinite Forbidden

Fiendsmith Engraver

Konami/Dexerto

Possibly the strongest card in the entire set (and with a price tag to match), Fiendsmith Engraver is one of those cards that really does have it all. Ignore the bang average ATK stat and head straight for the card effects. You should find this card can do almost anything you want.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It can special summon itself from the graveyard and bring another back into the deck from the same place. It also allows the player to search for spells and traps from within the archetype, in a similar vein to Diabellstar the Black Witch.

Astellar of the White Forest

Konami/Dexerto

Speaking of Diabellstar/Sinful Spoils decks, Astellar of the White Forest is a fantastic addition to an already stacked archetype. Like other cards within the archetype, Astellar will be a constituent in a rolling combo of card draws and summons.

Article continues after ad

Special summoning a Tuner at the cost of one Spell or Trap is already a solid trade-off, but it can also bring itself back from the graveyard. Added to decks alongside the likes of Snake-Eyes Poplar, it should quickly become a regular feature in local competitive play.

Fiendsmith’s Requiem

Konami/Dexerto

Designed to work in tandem with Fiendsmith Engraver, Fiendsmith’s Requiem is a low-cost Link card that should allow you to start summon chains pretty easily if your deck is built correctly. The Light/Fiend type requirement is also a solid sign that more cards of that ilk could be on the way.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While it will probably be largely restricted to Fiendsmith-specific decks at the moment, it’s not difficult to see this getting a lot of play in decks of various ilk’s and archetypes.

Mulcharmy Purulia

Konami/Dexerto

Maxx C irreparably changed the Yu-Gi-Oh! landscape, and mercifully, few cards have come along since that come close to achieving the same thing. Infinite Forbidden might change that with Mulcharmy Purulia, though its restrictions should prevent it from becoming game-breaking.

The effect sees players discard Mulcharmy Purulia, in turn allowing them to draw any time the opponent normal or special summons a Monster from the current hand. With the way matches play out in the current meta, this card has the potential to be a hugely useful tool across a wide variety of decks.

Article continues after ad

Dark Magician the Magician of Black Magic

Konami/Dexerto

Though Dark Magician decks may forever remain a meme, Shining Sarcophagus has become a more interesting archetype by the day. Dark Magician the Magician of Black Magic only furthers that push for the top, allowing players to roll out a 2500 ATK card with relative ease.

Article continues after ad

Given how simple it is to get Shining Sarcophagus onto the field, you should have no problem getting this card out. The fact that it becomes “Dark Magician” while on the field also gives it a ton of bolstering support from utility cards. Additionally, the ability to draw a Spell/Trap with Dark Magician in the title is also a huge boon, and this should be a popular choice, even if it doesn’t show up much at the highest levels of play.

Article continues after ad

Those are our favorite cards in the Yu-Gi-Oh! Infinite Forbidden booster set. This was a tough one to whittle down, so make sure to take a look at the other cards on offer, as there are plenty of impressive pulls throughout.