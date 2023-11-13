Yu-Gi-Oh Battles of Legend: Monstrous Revenge booster box hits historic low price

Calling all duelists, this Amazon deal will net you a recently released, highly valuable Yu-Gi-Oh booster box for significantly less than its regular rate.

Yu-Gi-Oh’s 25th anniversary has seen a number of high-value products released for the long-running card game. From special tins to boosters, Yu-Gi-Oh players have been able to get their hands on a wide array of incredible new cards and accessories.

Now, a set released just a few short months ago is selling for an incredible discount at Amazon. The Battles of Legend: Monstrous Revenge booster box is currently on sale for 41% off at $63.99, compared to its regular price of $107.76. Buying the booster box now will allow you to save an incredible $43.75.

No matter how you look at it, this deal offers an incredible saving on the booster box. It’s no surprise then that this is the lowest price that Amazon has ever offered the Battles of Legend: Monstrous Revenge booster box at. If you want to catch up on the TCG’s ever-expanding meta or spruce up some old favorite archetypes, now’s the best possible time to do so.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Konami

While Rush Duels may have brought a new, accessible way to play Yu-Gi-Oh to the forefront, the TCG’s main format is still going strong on the game’s 25th anniversary. Battles of Legend: Monstrous Revenge features updates and powerful new cards for archetypes across Yu-Gi-Oh’s history. With boosts to decks belonging to anime stalwarts like Crow Hogan and Reiji Akaba, both TCG players and anime fans will find something to love here.

Pick up the Battles of Legend: Monstrous Revenge booster box while sales last, and you’ll have everything you need to build or boost your deck all the way to the top.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.