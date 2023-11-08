Yu-Gi-oh Speed Duel box at historic low price in Walmart deal

Speed is the name of the game when it comes to this excellent Yu-Gi-Oh deal, and you’ll want to be quick to snag it at its discounted price.

Speed Duels are an alternative game mode for Yu-Gi-Oh, eschewing the game’s typical in-depth, combo-heavy strategies in favor of stripped-down, fast-paced gameplay.

A precursor to the Rush Duel format, Speed Duels paved the way for one of the biggest shake-ups to ever occur across the Yu-Gi-Oh line. Now, Walmart is offering a full Speed Duel box at a fraction of its regular cost.

More than just a regular saving, this is by far the lowest price that the Yu-Gi-Oh Speed Duel GX: Duel Academy Box has ever been featured for at Walmart. Going right now for just $13, the Speed Duel box is ridiculously cheaper than its regular selling point of $45. Picking up this Yu-Gi-Oh product right now in the deal will allow you to save $32.

Yu-Gi-Oh GX is a beloved entry in the long-running anime series. The first Yu-Gi-Oh series to follow the original, GX had the task of proving that Yu-Gi-Oh could live on beyond its source material. Thankfully, it succeeded with flying colors, setting up the franchise for years of future success.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The Yu-Gi-Oh Speed Duel GX: Duel Academy Box features characters and archetypes directly based on the fan-favorite anime, from Jaden/Judai Yuki to Aster/Edo Phoenix.

The Yu-Gi-Oh Speed Duel GX: Duel Academy Box features everything you need to set up an at-home Speed Duel tournament, designed for up to eight players. With over 200 cards to draft with, you’ll get a huge amount of value out of this box for an exceptionally low price.

While Speed Duel cards cannot be used as part of other Yu-Gi-Oh formats, the Duel Academy Box will be more than enough to allow you to play the Speed Duel format whenever you wish.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.