23% slashed off Pokemon TCG Combined Powers Premium Collection price

The Pokemon TCG: Combined Powers box teams Lugia, Ho-Oh, and Suicune foil promo cards with booster pack essentials and are now 23% off on Amazon. So, its the perfect time to catch all the savings.

The Pokemon TCG: Combined Powers Premium Collection bundles coveted holo treatments of aerial guardian Lugia ex, rainbow phoenix Ho-Oh ex, and swift gazelle Suicune ex all in one box.

The full offering allows you to harness the elemental mastery of Johto’s most majestic protectors often portrayed across Pokemon anime and lore.

Find one regular-sized and oversized Lugia ex-card to lead the decks. The giant version shows off artwork of the graceful creature. Use rainbow bird Ho-Oh ex in fire decks to scorch challengers with Sacred Fire. Or ambush enemies with Suicune ex and its fast water attacks before they can prepare counters.

Article continues after ad

A foil Mr. Mime and a trio of Pokemon Tool cards provide combo disruption options and stat-boosting backups for any deck theme or collection too. Plus 11 vivid booster packs promise opportunities to discover treasured regular cards, more tools or shining energy pulls necessary to battle competitively.

Article continues after ad

Save big on Pokemon TCG: Combined Powers Premium Collection

Amazon

Display your sparkling foil Pokemon army or the vivid box imagery itself as a coveted collector’s centerpiece.

Catch the legendary beasts and fortunate pulls of the Johto era for under $50 rather than the usual price. But move quickly just as the elusive creatures flee when threatened before Amazon removes the discount from their mythical realm!

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.