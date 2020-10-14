YouTuber stunned by viral Among Us crew & imposter TikTok hacks - Dexerto

The Among Us community has been creating wild tactics as both the crew or Imposter then showcasing them on TikTok. While some are duds, others have gone viral for their effectiveness, and YouTuber ‘LoverFella’ put some of the best ones to the test.

Admittedly, the YouTuber was a bit skeptical about some of the clips he saw since it took either lightning-fast Photoshop skills or some coordination with fellow crew members to pull them off.

But the Fella still tried them out in a game to see if he could have some kind of measure of success implementing them in a live game where lies, deceit, and trickery is actively a part of the game.

Stacking has been a favorite among people. Essentially it’s just putting your character model on top of another to hide numbers, and, as a trait of solidarity against the Imposters, make it impossible for the alien to kill someone without others knowing.

LoverFella saw that the idea could work and possibly even be a viable strat. The only difficult part, other than actually getting players to stack, was that it’s hard to sift out the killer when stacked. But a savvy crew member would have enough info they needed to kick out the Imposter.

The YouTuber then experimented with his own Among Us hack by ‘leaking’ into voice comms who he, as the Imposter, is going to killnext. The trick here was that the person he singles out is another Imposter as well.

Acting as a sacrifice, by killing one crew member, ‘leaking’ the next person he’s going to kill, and then getting reported/voted out, will dissuade other players from accusing the alien partner.

It’s complicated and even LoverFella was surprised it worked so well, so use it as a last ditch effort if the crew members are starting to zero-in on you.

Another TikTok trend that was actually kind of funny requires the player to screenshot the list of players and take it to an image editing software to turn someone’s name red.

Publishing that image in the lobby chat could throw someone off, but given the meme-y nature some Among Us games spiral into, the YouTuber wasn’t convinced it was a viable strat.

But a great clip he saw was a variation of a previous stack, but this time, two players have similar names or short names to perfectly disguise themselves. Once the killer comes by, they’ll see only one player, so if they kill them, they’ll instantly be outed.

There are a ton of tricks that people are coming up in Among Us, while they’re not always the best way to play, LoverFella proved that at least some are worthwhile to employ.