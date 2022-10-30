YouTuber is building the entirety of Breath of the Wild in Minecraft

Based out of rural Kentucky, Zackerie Fairfax is a Senior Gaming & Entertainment Writer for the Dexerto Network covering Pokemon fans' deep-rooted hate for their favorite franchise and the daily lives of the internet's biggest e-celebs.

A YouTuber by the name of Grazzy has set the rather ambitious goal of recreating the entire map of Hyrule from the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in Minecraft.

Minecraft is one of the most unique sandbox games in recent history as it gives players the freedom to express their creativity. The only limitation is the blocks available and the player’s imagination.

From this wonderfully creative game, we’ve seen players produce some incredible works of art. Whether they are a TikToker creating every Pokemon region for Pixelmon players or licensed experiences such as a Spongebob DLC, there’s no shortage of content in Minecraft.

Now, one player has spent 2022 building the entirety of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in Minecraft. While their progress is slow and steady, they already have a remarkable bit of work to show for their efforts.

YouTuber recreates BOTW in Minecraft

A YouTuber by the name of Grazzy has teamed up with fellow content creator Howzieky in order to create the BOTW map of Hyrule along with a custom resource pack. Grazzy’s job is to work on the map while Howzieky implements ways to use the runes and other mechanics from BOTW in Minecraft.

In January of 2022, Grazzy embarked on his journey to build every house, ruin, Guardian, and Divine Beast featured in BOTW as a custom Minecraft map. On March 17, he uploaded the first part of the multi-episode series.

He began with building all of the Great Plateau – the starting area in BOTW – including the Temple of Time, the Shrine of Resurrection, and more. He ended the episode not knowing where he would go be going next.

But after a number of his viewers suggested he build the map in chronological order, the contents of the second episode had been decided. On August 4, he uploaded the second episode in which he built Kakariko and Hateno villages.

Outside of YouTube videos, Grazzy posts progress updates on his Twitter. In September & October, he rebuilt the Great Plateau to fit a larger scale, finished the Lanayru Promenade, and is working on the grueling process of building Zora’s Domain.

On Twitter, Grazzy stated, “My map isn’t exactly 1:1 but its pretty close, a little bit smaller. I didn’t want to go bigger because I wanted it to feel natural and correctly scaled to the size of a player.” He plans on making the map downloadable for free once it’s finished.