Young Pokemon TCG player gifts “priceless” card to Mom

The Pokemon TCG is much like any other card-collecting game, in that some pulls are always going to be more valuable than others.

Whether it’s the amazing Ogerpon ex in Pokemon TCG Twilight Masquerade or the Pecharunt ex in Shrouded Fable, fans will be very lucky to get their hands on some of these cards.

However, one Pokemon TCG fan recieved an incredibly rare card with a touching sentiment, as a gift from their daughter was made all the more meaningful thanks to the thought behind it and a hand-written note.

Pokemon TCG player adhd_Emily shared a post to Reddit, showing off a Shiny Oddish from Pokemon TCG Paldean Fates, and revealed they had traded with their daughter after a lengthy negotiation process.

Article continues after ad

The person explains in the post, saying, “She knows Oddish is my favorite Pokemon, and recently I tried trading her for it offering OF Charizard 215/197 + another shiny from PF to make up for it, but she declined and said she loved the card too much to part with it.”

Article continues after ad

Thankfully that’s not the end of the story, as they continue, adding, “The other day I gave her a Mewtwo she needed for her Pokemon Go set and she was so touched she gave me the oddish and this sweet note. Needless to say, it made me cry. I ended up giving her the Zard and two more shinies anyways.”

Article continues after ad

Pokemon TCG players in the comments are enamored with the story, especially the touching connection between parent and child, with one person commenting, “gd as a father of a young daughter this gut punches me in the feels.”

A comment says, “Ingoy your new card dude. It’s price just went up to the sky,” calling back to the note on the card, that reads, “I hope you ingoy this!”

Plenty of other comments are throwing their support behind the card, with one saying, “Go get that note graded!!! Best pull ever” while another adds, “Stuff like this makes me love the card community, it’s so wholesome. I can’t wait to have moments like this whenever I decide to start a family.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While it might not be as sentimental as the card above, you can try and pull your own rare cards or start planning some purchases, with our guide to the Pokemon TCG Twilight Masquerade most expensive cards.