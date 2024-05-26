Pokemon TCG couple celebrates anniversary with insane Paldean Fates pull

A Pokemon TCG couple ended up with an insanely rare card pull to celebrate their 2nd anniversary while enjoying an incredibly scenic view.

One of the best things about hobbies is getting to share them with others, whether that be friends, families, or even a romantic partner.

It’s not uncommon for friends and family to trade rare Pokemon cards to one another, or to simply watch as they open TCG packs.

This was the case when one couple opened up a Paldean Fates tin while hiking up a mountain during their 2-year anniversary. Not only were they treated to a stellar view, they pulled one of the most sought-after cards in the expansion.

In a post titled, “My Girlfriend and I had our 2th [sic] anniversary today and decided to go hiking. On Top of the Mountain we to opened a small tin.”

They included pictures showing their girlfriend ended up pulling a Special Illustration Rare Mew ex, which is one of the most expensive cards in Paldean Fates.

Fans in the comments section congratulated the couple on both their anniversary and the lucky pull.

“Unreal vibes, got the Mew chase too! Magical moment for sure,” said one fan, while another said, “She’s the one.”

For those who may not know, Special Illustration Rare Mew ex, also known as ‘bubble Mew’ by the community, can resale at around $75-80, with higher quality, graded cards entering the realm of $95-100.

Naturally, pulling one of these rare cards out of the blue would be a dream come true for any TCG collector.

Another TCG fan claimed they also encountered some stellar card luck with their significant other. “The day I proposed to my wife I pulled an Umbreon Alt Art from an ETB, I hadn’t opened cards in months at that point!”

With any luck, this Special Illustration Rare Mew ex pull may just be a sign from above for these happy trainers.