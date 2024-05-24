XDefiant: How to counter DedSec’s Spiderbot ability

DedSec’s Spiderbot in XDefiant has proven difficult to dodge even for skilled players; here’s how to counter its attack.

The Spiderbot counts as one of the DedSec faction’s Active abilities. Similar to the Combat Spiderbot in Watch Dogs: Legion, players can deploy the robot arachnid to track down and attack nearby targets.

Upon finding its prey, the bot will jump up, face-hug the enemy, and stun them long enough for the DedSec operative to swoop in with an attack of their own.

It’s proven so effective that some XDefiant users are already calling on the developers to nerf the ability.

Fortunately, there is a way for players to defend themselves against the tiny robot’s shocking assault.

How to keep the Spiderbots away

Ubisoft

Because Spiderbots move so quickly, it can be difficult to react in time to their oncoming attack. Players who spot them in advance can try shooting or throwing grenades but, again, they move a little too fast. The best response is to counter Spiderbots with a melee attack as they jump in the air.

Admittedly, this, too, requires perfect timing, yet those who master the method should have no problem fending off the mechanical critters.

XDefiant’s default settings have the melee button mapped to Circle on PS5, B on Xbox Series consoles, and V on the keyboard.

While this won’t always feel like a surefire technique, it should go a long way in beating back the sometimes overwhelming Spiderbot attacks in XDefiant.

For more, check out our guides on how to unlock the DedSec faction and access all characters in the game, as well as weapon guides for the likes of the M60 LMG, MK 20 SSR, and the Double-Barrel Shotgun.