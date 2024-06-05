XDefiant streamer pleads for arachnophobia mode after game gives her “panic attacks”

An XDefiant streamer wants developers to implement an arachnophobia mode because of the panic attack-inducing Spiderbots.

Unlike other factions, XDefiant’s DedSec group uses hacking tactics to one-up opponents in battle. One such tactic involves the Spiderbot drone, which can jump on enemies and stun them for a short period.

Players have already made their frustrations with the tiny robot known, with many thinking developers should nerf it. But one player wants the Spiderbots to be dealt with in another manner.

In a Twitter/X post, Twitch streamer xLegendaryDollx pleaded with Ubisoft to add an arachnophobia mode to XDefiant.

“My heart can’t take this & I just want to enjoy the game with my friends,” the streamer wrote in the caption for a video where the Spiderbot attacked her in-game.

The video includes several clips of the streamer being attacked by Spiderbots in matches. Each time the mechanical creature pops up, the content creator screeches and looks away from the screen.

At around the one-minute mark, xLegendaryDollx says the Spiderbot’s constant surprise assaults are giving her a “panic attack.” A little later in the clip, she has trouble aiming because her legs and hands are shaking from the stress.

The streamer noted she does suffer from arachnophobia, so the hope is that a mode that takes this into account for similar players would make XDefiant even more appealing.

Not everyone’s on board with this idea, though. Content creator ProReborn argued the complaint is a little ridiculous given that the focus of XDefiant is on “murdering other human beings.” They went on to add, “I believe this is a perfect example of ‘the world must change specifically for me.'”

Several other games have added similar modes in recent years, including Hogwarts Legacy and Obsidian’s insect-infested Grounded.

The Hogwarts Legacy mode changes the creatures’ appearance and reduces the sound of skitters. Meanwhile, Grounded uses a slider system that alters the bugs’ look based on player preference.

Ubisoft has not responded to the streamer or announced plans to add such a mode to XDefiant in a future update.