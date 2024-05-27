XDefiant dev finally responds to bunny hopping complaints

An XDefiant developer has finally given an update on the frustrating bunny hop movement mechanic that is ruining games.

One of the biggest complaints in XDefiant is the use of bunny hopping. This frustrating movement mechanic makes hitting targets incredibly difficult, especially when you’re aiming for those all-important headshots.

Bunny hopping and slide canceling have been integral parts of many FPS, with them being staples of CoD skill expression for years. However, the XDefiant community believes bunny hopping doesn’t belong in Ubisoft’s free-to-play FPS.

Well, the developers feel the same way and have now provided an update on this annoying movement mechanic.

XDefiant developer Patrick Price has updated players on bunny hopping, one of the most controversial movement mechanics. Posting on X, Price outlined how they aim to penalize those who abuse this frustrating movement mechanic.

“We do intend to penalize players for too many repeated jumps & crouches by adding aim sway. This was disabled after our tests while we made some needed improvements and unfortunately did not make it in time for launch,” explained the Ubisoft dev.

“But rest assured we will get this in as soon as possible. We absolutely want players to use all mechanics in our game and not feel restricted – but there’s a sweet spot between intended use and spam and we want to get that right.”

So far, XDefiant’s release has been extremely positive. In fact, casual and competitive FPS players have been enjoying the game’s simplicity and lack of SBMM. The community has also praised the devs for their transparency on the game’s issues – for example, lead XDefiant developer Mark Rubin confirming that a hitbox fix is being worked on.

Quite when the XDefiant bunny hopping nerf will go live remains to be seen, but it’s clear that Ubisoft has heard the community. In the meantime, be sure to use the best SMGs and best ARs to eliminate any bunny hoppers before they can get the drop on you.

