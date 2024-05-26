XDefiant players furious with “insufferable” game mechanic

Going on a hot streak in XDefiant is certainly worth your while.

XDefiant players are frustrated over the “goofy” bunny-hopping movement mechanic, which they claim has made the game “insufferable.”

Since XDefiant’s release, numerous threads on the game’s Reddit page criticizing the bunny hopping mechanic have appeared. In particular, players have slammed the game as a “hopfest” and are desperate for changes.

“Nerf bunny hopping, already insufferable,” a post read. “It’s just too much, every game has turned into a hopfest where the moment anyone sees anyone everyone starts jumping and strafing.”

They continued: “You shouldn’t be able to just start hopping side to side instantaneously the moment someone shoots at you while also being able to aim in and keep a perfect sight on someone.”

Article continues after ad

Other threads echoed the same frustrations. “I’m sorry but the jump spamming is so goofy,” a player criticized.

Ubisoft Movement has proved to be a huge issue since XDefiant launched.

One claimed the issue mainly lies with the game’s net code, which they think gives players a moment of invincibility. “I wouldn’t care about the jumping if the net code wasn’t trash, it’s like they get invincibility frames or something,” they said.

Article continues after ad

They added: “Having shots on target literally not register because somebody is pressing the space bar just makes me go play something else.”

Other XDefiant players also claimed the game will lose players if the devs don’t act quickly to fix the “incessant hopping,” noting that the majority of the community has a “clear” dislike for aerial combat that is being forced.

Article continues after ad

Regardless, XDefiant has been on a brilliant run since its launch on May 21, which was a record-breaker for Ubisoft, with one million unique players within the first 2.5 hours after its release and over 500,000 concurrent users across all platforms according to reports.

Not only that, the devs are already patching up various aspects of the game, releasing a small update on May 24 to improve the netcode, UI, and FPS issues.