XDefiant players frustrated by “insufferable” bunny hopping meta

Player movement has been a hot topic of discussion in XDefiant forums ever since it was released. Now, players seem to be annoyed at the erratic “air strafing” mechanism, saying it is frustrating to play against.

Movement is one of the best features of XDefiant that is sticking around for Season 1. The mechanic allows players to move swiftly mid-air and ‘bunnyhop’ – a mechanic known as “air strafing” that’s prevalent in other popular titles like Counter-Strike and Apex Legends.

It allows players to move in irregular patterns, making it hard for an enemy to get a kill. However, some XDefiant players are taking air strafing to the level where some deem it “insufferable.”

Ubisoft

Some players did acknowledge in a popular Reddit post that jumping is not the issue to be worried about but “it’s air strafing. He jumps left and mid-air, and instantly swerves to the right lol.”

Another player said it’s easy to learn but can be an “annoying playstyle.”

The easy-to-learn factor has convinced the community that it’s “so infuriating.” Some mentioned the “changing direction mid-air” annoyed them the most as they “never experienced that in any other game.”

Few players are disappointed with unfavorable hit registrations and commented: “Stack that with the net code and its GGs.” The devs, however, are aware of the issue and claim that fixing it is a “top priority” for them.

Since bunnyhopping and air strafing are some common terms in Counter-Strike and Apex Legends, players did draw some comparisons with XDefiant.

“Imagine a game like Counter-Strike having full accuracy full control max speed jumping. The game would be dead in a month. This s**t REALLY needs to go,” said the player.

“You haven’t played Apex Legends? In-air movement is INSANE in that game,” said another.

A player mentioned people will continue “taking advantage of the tools provided to them, regardless of how annoying it is.”