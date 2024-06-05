XDefiant dev reveals when bunny hopping changes will finally come

XDefiant dev Mark Rubin has revealed when players will find some much-requested changes related to bunny hopping, weapons, and other annoyances in-game.

While the June 4 patch update was relatively smaller, XDefiant’s Executive Producer Mark Rubin posted on X/Twitter that “next week’s patch will be the one to look out for” as it will have multiple gameplay changes.

He posted this shortly after the June 4 patch and, since XDefiant patches mostly come on Tuesdays, we know that this highly-anticipated update will arrive on June 11.

Rubin has also mentioned bunny hopping in his post, a movement mechanic that has left XDefiant players frustrated.

June 11’s update will also change how Sniper Flinch works in-game. Previously, the devs confirmed sniper rifles will be nerfed majorly, so June 11’s update might be the one to look out for as players highly demanded to nerf “ridiculously overpowered” snipers. If that happens, we will update our weapons tier list accordingly.

Screen shake from grenades will also be tweaked to make the gameplay smoother.

The former Call of Duty dev has also addressed gameplay changes will include hit registration and netcode issues. Fixing this problem has been a “top priority” for the devs after backlash as players deemed it bad enough to “kill” the game.

Unlike other issues, fixing hit registration problems takes longer as several factors come into consideration. Rubin added: “Remember with hitreg and netcode no “one” change will fix everything but we will keep making improvements.”

This isn’t the only big change teased for the future, as several leaks point towards new game modes like Capture the Flag, Search and Destroy, and more being added. The devs have even teased specific 24/7 playlists with the best maps for you to get the maximum XP on.