One of XDefiant’s best features is sticking around for Season 1

One of XDefiant’s best mechanics is its movement, which allows players to rely on more than just their aim to win a fight. Now, a developer has confirmed that the feature is not going away anytime soon.

XDefiant has only been out for a few weeks and players have been very vocal about what they do – and do not – enjoy about the Ubisoft title. The game’s developers have also been communicative about what feedback they are taking to heart and the changes planned for the first season of content.

XDefiant’s Executive Producer Mark Rubin took to social media on June 3 to help clear up what is getting updated and to shut down any false rumors. One rumor Rubin was quick to dispel was that mid-air movement would be removed and bunnyhopping would be heavily nerfed.

“I’m pretty sure that’s not true. And I know a guy on the inside,” he told a user who shared a claim that the game’s movement was changing in Season 1.

Bunny hopping has been a point of contention with the XDefiant player base. While the movement in-game can be incredibly satisfying, it is easy to abuse the lack of aim disruption when repeatedly jumping and sliding.

While players have praised the developers for recreating some of the better movement elements from other popular FPS titles, they don’t exactly enjoy dying to players jumping around corners repeatedly.

The developers have responded to player outcry on the issue, saying they will address bunny hopping but don’t want to remove the mechanic altogether.

“There’s a sweet spot between intended use and spam and we want to get that right,” XDefiant developer Patrick Price said to concerned players.

With that in mind, XDefiant players can expect some kind of change in regards to bunny hopping, such as a potential aim penalty. However, no extreme alterations to XDefiant’s satisfying movement and gunplay are planned for Season 1.