NICKMERCS praises XDefiant for feature Call of Duty has abandoned

NICKMERCS has praised XDefiant for a simple create-a-class feature that Call of Duty made famous, before abandoning it entirely in later entries.

Call of Duty’s weapon systems over the past few years have become increasingly complex, ever since Activision moved on from Black Ops 3 and restarted the Modern Warfare series. The primary change being the availability of countless attachments for each weapon.

Ubisoft’s new FPS, XDefiant, has finally been released and the one thing that immediately caught NICKMERCS’ attention is limiting weapons to five attachments.

A popular streamer in the Call of Duty space, Nick explained that he likes how Ubisoft has implemented this feature, calling it his “favorite thing” about the game in his May 21 livestream.

“When you’re making your classes, you got 5 attachments. I love that. I missed that man,” said the competitive streamer, who is signed with FaZe Clan.

XDefiant using the five-attachment system makes it much more simplified than Call of Duty, as Nick believes Activision’s shooter has become increasingly “complicated.”

Call of Duty’s overabundance of attachments can make it difficult for players to choose the best options for their loadouts, as understanding the tiny variations and nuances of each can be very confusing.

For example, to counter a simple recoil control in CoD, you get a variety of grips to choose from. This extends to Warzone as well. On top of this, other attachments like barrels and suppressors will also impact recoil.

In XDefiant, the simplified approach makes setting up and testing out different loadouts a much faster process, ideal for jumping in and finding your feet right away.

While we have got you covered with our best loadouts in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 guide, NICKMERCS has praised XDefiant for not overcomplicating things – such that you might not need such lengthy guides to know what to use.