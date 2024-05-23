Best SMG’s in XDefiant

SMGs are some of the best weapon options in XDefiant, providing excellent rate of fire and damage to get up close to your opponents.

While range is not necessarily their strongest asset, that can easily be countered with some good loadouts and mobility to avoid having to get up close and personal with another player.

If you are looking to capitalize on of the power of the SMGs in XDefiant, check out this list of which ones are the best to use right now.

Best XDefiant SMGs

MP7

The MP7 has quickly become not only the best SMG in the game, but also one of the best weapons in general. It has an incredible time-to-kill, thanks to good damage output and a quick rate of fire. With this combo, and the proper attachments, the gun becomes a force of nature.

To get the MP7, all you need to do is get 20 point-blank kills using any SMG, which means any kill within 5 meters. With the gun in-hand, you can easily take over an objective point and keep others away with ease.

Vector .45 ACP

The Vector exemplifies what makes SMGs so dominant in XDefiant by shooting a lot of rounds in a short amount of time. You can even counter its small clip when adding the right magazine and barrels to land your shots.

You need to deal 10,000 damage with any SMG in order to unlock the Vector, which isn’t too tough to complete at all. And once you do, you can find yourself flying around the map and tearing through the competition.

P90

A staple of competitive shooters, the P90 brings its patented rate of fire and solid damage. It is exceptional in close- to mid-range scenarios. Its high mobility is also a blast to use as you can be truly aggressive in a match.

In order to get the P90, you’ll need to get 10 hipfire kills with another SMG. Once it’s unlocked, just add the right attachments to get the P90 in peak shape.

XDefiant has a lot to offer beyond SMGs, so check out the best Assault Rifles to use in the game and read up on the current meta.