Xbox Games With Gold for September 2021 Revealed

Xbox will offer four free games in September – here’s what’s coming.

While Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass service has somewhat eclipsed the long-running Games With Gold program, if you’re an Xbox Live Gold member then there are plenty of reasons to keep an eye on the lineup.

For one, Games with Gold don’t cycle out – as long as you’re subscribed, they’re yours, and for another, they usually include a pair of backward compatible titles from the Xbox 360 or original Xbox to get you feeling all nostalgic.

What are September’s Games With Gold?

The new Games With Gold have been revealed, and as is customary, there’s a snazzy trailer to show them off.

Advertisement

Read More: Everything coming in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded

Here are the official descriptions, courtesy of the Xbox Wire blog.

Warhammer: Chaosbane – September 1 to September 30

In a world ravaged by war and dominated by magic, you are the last hope for the Empire of Man. Choose your hero among four different character classes and prepare for legendary battles with up to four friends against the all-powerful Chaos hordes in this action role-playing game.

Mulaka – September 16 – October 15

In this action-adventure title based on the rich indigenous culture of the Tarahumara people, fight back against a strange foulness that is corrupting their land. As the local shaman, Sukurúame, draw upon the power of the demigods, solve puzzles, and fight hand-to-hand in environments inspired by real Sierra locations.

Advertisement

Zone of the Enders HD Collection – September 1 – September 15

From Hideo Kojima, the creator of the Metal Gear series, comes a space epic like no other. Pilot the Orbital Frame, Jehuty, and help the Space Force defeat the Bahram forces once and for all. This title contains both Zone of the Enders and Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner, all in one collection.

Samurai Shodown II – September 16 – September 30

Step onto the grand stage to test your skills in intense sword fights using the Rage System and Weapon Breaking Attack features. Play 15 of your favorite characters in this renowned weapon-wielding fighting game, against competition that is as sharp as ever.

When are Games With Gold revealed?

Whereas PS Plus games are announced on the last Wednesday of the month (at least usually), Games With Gold reveals can happen at any time – even late at night or at weekends.

Advertisement

You can usually find the reveal posted by Xbox Live’s Director of Programming, Major Nelson on his Twitter account as well as his blog.