Xbox Game Pass September 2021: All new games and everything leaving

Xbox Game Pass is about to add a whole host of new titles. Here’s everything coming in September.

Microsoft’s monthly subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, is fast becoming a prerequisite for any Xbox owner – or anyone with a gaming PC. The service adds a series of games to subscribers’ libraries on console, PC, and even mobile with Microsoft Cloud Gaming.

With huge releases like Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 still to come, and launching into the service, here’s what’s coming in the near future – specifically in September.

Xbox Game Pass September Additions

September’s offerings are headlined by the day one launches of Aragami 2, a stealth-action title, and Sable, a new open-world title with a stylish new art style.

Surgeon Simulator 2: Access All Areas – September 2

Access All Areas – September 2 Aragami 2 – September 17

– September 17 Sable – September 23

– September 23 Lemnis Gate – September 28

Expect more games to be added to the lineup in the coming days, usually through the Xbox Game Pass Twitter account.

Games Leaving Xbox Game Pass In September

Microsoft’s service rotates games in and out of its library, so expect a few games to be removed. You’ll be given at least a few days notice, though, so you can either finish up the game before it leaves, or buy it at a discount before it’s gone.

While Microsoft hasn’t revealed which games will be leaving next month, we do know that Forza Motorsport 7 will be delisted from the Xbox storefront. That’s due to the expiry of the game’s licensing deals. On the plus side, you’ll still be able to play Forza Horizon 4.

Xbox Game Pass September Announcement Date

Game Pass titles don’t have a set reveal date, and Microsoft usually teases them at regular intervals. Expect some mention of the lineup in the opening days of September, with more revealed through Twitter posts (and sometimes memes) in the weeks that follow. We’ll be sure to update this page as we hear more.