Free PS Plus July 2021 games revealed: A Plague Tale: Innocence, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, more

A new batch of games is coming to PS Plus subscribers very soon. July 2021 features some recent titles, along with a few that gamers may have not tried when they initially released.

PlayStation and Xbox have been in a head-to-head battle lately to see who can provide the best subscription service in terms of free games to players. While Xbox Game Pass has now merged with EA Play, PS Plus continues to move on with releasing new titles each month for players to claim.

Now, July 2021’s lineup of games has been revealed and it is among some of the best games we have seen from the PS Plus program. Featuring one of the best single-player experiences in recent gaming memory, along with a classic Call of Duty title.

PS Plus new games

As always, there is going to be one game released for PS5 users, and one for PS4 players in the PS Plus lineup. The PS5 title for June will be A Plague Tale: Innocence, a game that released back in 2019 and has been critically acclaimed among gamers.

This single-player survival horror game is one that follows the tale of Amircia and her brother Hugo, both of whom are looking to make their way out of this desolated world amidst soldiers and other world creatures.

There will be two PS4 titles for players to download and check out, the first is Call of Duty Black Ops 4, which was Treyarch’s last foray into the CoD space before Black Ops Cold War.

As well, WWE 2K Battlegrounds will be available to players which allows gamers to take the reins as their “favorite WWE Superstars and Legends battle in interactive environments around the world.”

How to get PS Plus games for free

If you are looking to claim these games as a part of the June 2021 lineup, then you are going to need to follow some basic steps.

On the home screen of your PlayStation console, head over to the PlayStation Plus symbol in the top left Once there, you will be able to download all the active games for the current month of PS Plus, and also be able to subscribe to the service if you are not already You will now be able to see all your collection of PS Plus titles

PS Plus seems to be only getting better, and we are excited to see what titles we could see in the coming months.