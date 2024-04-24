WWE 2K24 content creator trends after devs hand out permanent ban

Prolific WWE video game content creator WhatsTheStatus is trending across social media after developer 2K Games hit him with a permanent ban from the latest release, WWE 2K24.

WWE 2K24 has only been on store shelves for a few weeks, yet the in-game content creation tools are already paving the way for countless sensational additions. Be it custom arenas, wrestlers from other promotions joining in an unofficial capacity, or even just unique signs for the crowd, the game allows players to run wild with its many creative features.

However, one of the community’s most popular creators just got blocked from the new release. WhatsTheStatus had his entire suite of custom creations removed from the game on April 23, before having their account hit with a permanent ban hours later.

The reasoning for the ban? A “generic message” splashed across the creator’s screen claims it has to do with “inappropriate content,” which in turn, violates WWE 2K24’s End User License Agreement.

“This ruling is final and ban appeals are not being accepted,” the message also states clearly.

Over the past few weeks since the game’s release, WhatsTheStatus has been hard at work adding all manner of unique creations to the game. In particular, a bunch of additional wrestlers were crafted from the ground up, while many existing wrestlers were given alternate looks, with the creator pumping out tons of WrestleMania 40 gear options, for example.

At the time of writing, there’s no quite telling what exact upload constituted as “inappropriate content.” As many have been quick to point out since the ban, a handful of pesky users uploading genuinely inappropriate content still remain active in the game’s community, despite their evident violations.

When pressed for comment by Video Games Chronicle, a 2K spokesperson reiterated “the player in question has received an indefinite ban due to violations of terms. Mods which negatively impact the game experience for other players violate our terms.”

Given the sudden nature of the ban and its permanence, WhatsTheStatus has been trending across social media as thousands of passionate fans voice their displeasure with 2K’s decision.

In particular, the hashtag ‘#FreeStatus’ has been exploding on X (previously Twitter), with over 13,000 posts at the time of writing. As one of the game’s most beloved community creators, WhatsTheStatus’ uploads amassed a whopping 1.7 million downloads in the newly released WWE 2K24 prior to his ban.

In speaking with WhatsTheStatus, Dexerto was informed 2K Games staff have followed him back on X, but “no conversation has been held yet.”

Dexerto will keep you posted as the situation develops.