Wuthering Waves Echo Summon web event: Dates, rewards, and more

Wuthering Waves has a new Echo Summon web event that you won’t want to miss. Here is everything you need to know about it including relevant dates, rewards, and much more.

Wuthering Waves is an upcoming game by Kuro Games set for release on May 22, 2024. This game has elements similar to Genshin Impact where you need to pull characters from gacha. However, it also features elements that are signature to Kuro Games, namely challenging combat, a deep story, and amazing character designs.

As it happens, if you play Wuthering Waves, one of the materials you will farm a lot is Echoes. These are key to your character’s builds, and you can get them for free right now. Kuro Games is running a web event where you can summon Echoes and lock one of them to receive in-game.

Here is what you need to know about this Wuthering Waves web event.

Contents

The Wuthering Waves Echo Summon events started on April 29, 2024, and will run until June 6, 2024. If you want to receive the rewards, you must participate in the event before it ends.

How to play Wuthering Waves Echo Summon web event

Kuro Games Complete daily activities to receive summon attempts

Here is what you need to do to play the Wuthering Waves Echo Summon web event:

Register on the Wuthering Waves website

Log in to your account

Select the Wuthering Waves Echo Summon web event

Complete Daily and Special missions to receive attempts

Click on Summon x 10 or Summon x 1 to receive the Echoes

Drop rate of Echoes

You can receive all kinds of Cost 1 to Cost 3 Echoes up to 5-star rarity. The drop rate of the Echoes are as follows:

Rarity Drop Rate 5-star 8% 4-star 20% 3-star 30% 2-star 42%

Echo stats

The Echoes you receive through the web event will have fixed stats. The stat for this are as follows:

Cost 1- ATK% and HP

Cost 3- ATK% and ATK

Echo Redemption

You can share and receive Echoes between friends through this web event. The requirements to do so are as follows:

Share 5 Gift cards that can be redeemed by 10 players at most

Max of 5 Gift cards can be redeemed daily

The Echo Gift cards remain valid for 24 hours from the time of sharing

Once you redeem the Gift cards you will receive an Echo of a corresponding rarity.

How to claim rewards from Echo Summon web event

Kuro Games You can receive only one Echo in-game from the web event

Once you summon the Echoes, you can receive one of them in-game on release. Follow these steps to claim the rewards:

Open you backpack

Click on your favorite Echo and press “Select”

This Echo will be displayed on the main screen of the event

Here you can lock the Echo to receive it in the game

Remember you can only receive one Echo in-game out of all that you summon. Therefore, it is recommended you do not unlock an Echo just yet. The event will run until June, which is two weeks after the release of the game.

Therefore, lock the Echo you want after you have pulled enough characters. This will give you an idea of what Echo you should select.

Astrite Rewards

Apart from the Echoes, you will also receive Astrites as a reward. You can claim the Astrites from the Echo Gallery, by clicking on the small boxes. Here are the requirements for collecting all of the available Astrites:

Collect 6 Echoes for 50 Astrite

Collect 12 Echoes to receive Advanced Resonance Potion x3 and Advanced Energy Core x3

Collect 18 Echoes for 50 Astrite

Collect 24 Echoes for Advanced Shell Tube x2 and Shell Credit x20000

Collect 30 Echoes for Shell Credit x30000

These rewards will be sent to you on release and can be claimed after you have reached Union Level 8.