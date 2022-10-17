The Witcher 3 PS5 & Xbox Series X|S release date leaked by UK retailer

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at [email protected]

A UK retailer has leaked the release date of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’s long-awaited PS5 and Xbox Series X|S upgrades.

Developer CD Projekt Red initially planned to launch The Witcher 3’s next-gen update in 2021, with Saber Interactive helming the project.

Earlier this year, however, CDPR announced Saber’s removal from the endeavor, placing The Witcher 3’s enhanced experience in the hands of an in-house team.

A firm launch date presently remains under lock and key. But studio President and Joint CEO Adam Kiciński noted in a September earnings call that the patch remains on track for a late 2022 rollout.

A Reddit user who claims to work at GAME in the UK recently posted a photo of an update to the retailer’s database.

Notably, the listings have The Witcher 3 GOTY Edition on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S penciled in for Friday, December 9, 2022.

The Redditor has since deleted their original post, yet Game Infinitus managed to capture the following screenshot.

via Game Infinitus

As the supposed GAME employee noted, the December 9 listing could constitute little more than a placeholder release date for The Witcher 3’s PS5 and Xbox Series versions. It does fall on a Friday, though – a weekday that attracts many high-profile game launches.

Either way, CD Projekt Red will have to share more concrete details sooner rather than later, given Kiciński’s aforementioned assurances.

Such news will come at an opportune time for the Polish studio, too. CD Projekt Red recently confirmed that a new Witcher trilogy is in the works, along with two other Witcher-branded projects.

One such title will come in the form of a “full-fledged game” from an external team. Meanwhile, the second adventure – developed by The Molasses Flood – should offer a multiplayer and single-player experience.