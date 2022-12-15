Wild Rift patch 3.4b notes: Lillia release, Kayn buffs, Riven nerfs, more

Terry is a South Korea based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's Australian team. He spends his spare time grinding competitive team games, and loves creating content for a wide variety of games, especially Wild Rift and League of Legends. You can contact Terry at terry.oh@dexerto.com.

Wild Rift patch 3.4b is the last patch update for the year of 2022. These patch notes celebrate the release of the brand new Wild Rift champion: Lillia, alongside focus on bringing the typical meta balances for the game.

Though Wild Rift patch 3.4b is technically the last patch update for 2022, since many of the Riot employees are going on holiday, it’s still on the relatively smaller end of the spectrum of Wild Rift patch notes. But this is to be expected, since it’s a supplementary patch rather than a big numbered patch, like 3.4.

These changes should help stabilize the meta until the next big patch: Wild Rift patch 3.5.

What is changing in Wild Rift patch 3.4b?

Wild Rift Lilia releases

This new update marks the release of Wild Rift Lilia, set to debut on December 15 at 00:01 UTC. Therefore, at the time of this article’s writing, the champion has already released. For details on how to play her, check out our Wild Rift Lilia champion guide and build.

Kayn buffed again

Kayn has been surprisingly weak in the meta. His playstyle hasn’t really fit into the game quite so well, and since he’s a new champion, Riot is doing their best to make him playable. They buffed some of his damage numbers, but only time will tell if these changes were enough to make him viable.

There’s honestly the possibility that Wild Rift players just suck with him, and that they need to just get good.

Wild Rift patch 3.4b notes

Champion changes

Braum

base stats Base Attack Damage: 58 → 54 Base Armor: 50 → 46



Dr. Mundo

Infected Bonesaw Damage to monsters cap: 125/200/275/350 → 250/350/450/550

Heart Zapper Cooldown: 16/15/14/13s → 13/12/11/10s



Garen

Judgment Base damage: 9/12/15/18 → 11/14/17/20 Total base damage for all ticks: 72/96/120/144 → 88/112/136/160 Outer edge critical multiplier: 125/130/135/140% → 135/140/145/150%



Kassadin

Null Sphere Base damage: 70/135/200/265 → 80/145/210/275 Cooldown: 11/10/9/8s → 10/9/8/7s



Kayn

The Darkin Scythe Shadow Assassin bonus damage: 10~38% → 14~42%

Blade’s Reach Shadow Assassin cast time: 0.55s → 0.4s



Nunu & Willump

Consume Healing Ability Power ratio: 60% → 70%

Snowball Barrage Ability Power ratio per snowball: 4% → 5% Max snowball Ability Power ratio: 68% → 85%

Absolute Zero Shield Ability Power ratio: 150% → 180%



Pantheon

Aegis Assault Cooldown: 18/16/14/12s → 15/14/13/12s

Grand Starfall Armor penetration percentage: 10/15/20% → 10/17.5/25%



Rakan

The Quickness Increased Movement speed when hitting an enemy: 100% → 75%



Riven

Base stats Armor per level: 3.9 → 4.5 Health regeneration: 10.5 → 12

Valor Shield Attack Damage ratio: 100% → 90%



Aram changes

Aatrox

Damage received: 0% → -10%

Fizz

Damage dealt: 0% → +5%

Katarina

Damage received: -10% → -15%

Kayn

Energy growth per 10 seconds: Minute² + 25 → 3 × (Minute² + 25)

Damage dealt: 0% → +5%

Damage received: 0% → -5%

Warwick

Damage dealt: 0% → +5%

Damage received: 0% → -10%

Gameplay changes

Rune changes

Domination: Giant Slayer

500 Bonus Health increases additional damage by 10% → 700 Bonus Health increases additional damage by 14%

Domination: Sudden Impact

Armor and Magic resistance penetration: 10 → 13

Duration: 3s → 4s

Inspiration: Pathfinder