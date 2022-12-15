Wild Rift patch 3.4b notes: Lillia release, Kayn buffs, Riven nerfs, more

Wild Rift patch 3.4b is the last patch update for the year of 2022. These patch notes celebrate the release of the brand new Wild Rift champion: Lillia, alongside focus on bringing the typical meta balances for the game.
Though Wild Rift patch 3.4b is technically the last patch update for 2022, since many of the Riot employees are going on holiday, it’s still on the relatively smaller end of the spectrum of Wild Rift patch notes. But this is to be expected, since it’s a supplementary patch rather than a big numbered patch, like 3.4.
These changes should help stabilize the meta until the next big patch: Wild Rift patch 3.5.
What is changing in Wild Rift patch 3.4b?
Wild Rift Lilia releases
This new update marks the release of Wild Rift Lilia, set to debut on December 15 at 00:01 UTC. Therefore, at the time of this article’s writing, the champion has already released. For details on how to play her, check out our Wild Rift Lilia champion guide and build.
Kayn buffed again
Kayn has been surprisingly weak in the meta. His playstyle hasn’t really fit into the game quite so well, and since he’s a new champion, Riot is doing their best to make him playable. They buffed some of his damage numbers, but only time will tell if these changes were enough to make him viable.
There’s honestly the possibility that Wild Rift players just suck with him, and that they need to just get good.
Wild Rift patch 3.4b notes
Champion changes
Braum
- base stats
- Base Attack Damage: 58 → 54
- Base Armor: 50 → 46
Dr. Mundo
- Infected Bonesaw
- Damage to monsters cap: 125/200/275/350 → 250/350/450/550
- Heart Zapper
- Cooldown: 16/15/14/13s → 13/12/11/10s
Garen
- Judgment
- Base damage: 9/12/15/18 → 11/14/17/20
- Total base damage for all ticks: 72/96/120/144 → 88/112/136/160
- Outer edge critical multiplier: 125/130/135/140% → 135/140/145/150%
Kassadin
- Null Sphere
- Base damage: 70/135/200/265 → 80/145/210/275
- Cooldown: 11/10/9/8s → 10/9/8/7s
Kayn
- The Darkin Scythe
- Shadow Assassin bonus damage: 10~38% → 14~42%
- Blade’s Reach
- Shadow Assassin cast time: 0.55s → 0.4s
Nunu & Willump
- Consume
- Healing Ability Power ratio: 60% → 70%
- Snowball Barrage
- Ability Power ratio per snowball: 4% → 5%
- Max snowball Ability Power ratio: 68% → 85%
- Absolute Zero
- Shield Ability Power ratio: 150% → 180%
Pantheon
- Aegis Assault
- Cooldown: 18/16/14/12s → 15/14/13/12s
- Grand Starfall
- Armor penetration percentage: 10/15/20% → 10/17.5/25%
Rakan
- The Quickness
- Increased Movement speed when hitting an enemy: 100% → 75%
Riven
- Base stats
- Armor per level: 3.9 → 4.5
- Health regeneration: 10.5 → 12
- Valor
- Shield Attack Damage ratio: 100% → 90%
Aram changes
Aatrox
- Damage received: 0% → -10%
Fizz
- Damage dealt: 0% → +5%
Katarina
- Damage received: -10% → -15%
Kayn
- Energy growth per 10 seconds: Minute² + 25 → 3 × (Minute² + 25)
- Damage dealt: 0% → +5%
- Damage received: 0% → -5%
Warwick
- Damage dealt: 0% → +5%
- Damage received: 0% → -10%
Gameplay changes
Rune changes
Domination: Giant Slayer
- 500 Bonus Health increases additional damage by 10% → 700 Bonus Health increases additional damage by 14%
Domination: Sudden Impact
- Armor and Magic resistance penetration: 10 → 13
- Duration: 3s → 4s
Inspiration: Pathfinder
- When out of combat, recover missing health/mana per second: 0.6% → 1%