Wild Rift Lillia guide: release date, abilities, more

Riot teased Lillia for Wild Rift patch 3.5. She plays as an ability power jungler who utilizes her movement speed to catch out of position enemies. To help inform players of the upcoming champion, here is everything to know regarding Wild Rift Lillia.

Lillia, the Bashful Bloom, was born from the dreams of a mythical tree known as the Dreaming Tree. The tree gathers humanity’s dreams in its blooms. The shy fawn idolized humans, since she often took care of their dreams.

But after meeting a group of people, Lillia wakes up from her own delusions. War, killing, and destruction follow the humans, and they almost destroy the Dreaming Tree. During this traumatic experience, Lillia steps up and intervenes, preventing further destruction of her home.

Lillia travels Ionia with a magical wooden stick, helping humanity rediscover hope by using her powers to find people’s unrealized dreams.

Though there is no official release date quite yet, Lillia’s launch is speculated to be early next month around December 7 and December 9, two weeks after the debut of both Kayn and Aatrox, who are slated to launch simultaneously.

Since Riot Games launched champions one at a time for the past few champion releases, the next champion release will be a double, thereby making it improbable that the fawn launches before Kayn and Aatrox.

Keep in mind, this Wild Rift Lillia release date is based on speculation of preexisting Wild Rift release trends, and is not an official date.

Lillia abilities

This champion essentially uses an infinite range bowling ball-like projectile. Hitting this ability allows Lillia to cast sleep on the enemy from incredibly far away, which prevents them from moving for a short time.

Maximizing this combo’s usage has a high skill cap, and differentiates the amateur Lillias from the pros.

All her abilities are area of effect, making her an impressive team fighting utility damage dealer. Thanks to her high base movement speed built into her kit, Lillia kites surprisingly well.

Here are all of Lillia’s abilities in Wild Rift:

Dream-Laden Bough (Passive)

All of Lillia’s abilities apply Dream Dust, which deals a portion of the enemy’s maximum health as damage for a period of time.

Blooming Blows (first ability)

Lillia swings her stick in a circle, dealing magic damage to within the radius and true damage to those at the edge of hit box. She gains stacking movement speed whenever hitting a target with a skill.

Watch Out! Eep! (second ability)

Lillia winds up and slams down in a circle. Hitting in the center of the circle deals more damage.

Swirlseed (third ability)

This move is where Lillia throws her iconic bowling ball, or also known as a Swirlseed. Hitting an enemy deals magic damage and slows them, but if it misses, it keeps rolling until it hits an enemy or collides with terrain.

Lilting Lullaby (ultimate)

She casts lullaby on the enemies afflicted by Dream Dust, which causes them to become increasingly slowed before they fall asleep. When they wake up to due to damage, they take additional damage.

These were descriptions were taken from League of Legends PC’s, therefore expect minor changes for Lillia’s implementation in the mobile version.