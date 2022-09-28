Wild Hearts: Release date, trailer, platforms & more

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at [email protected]

EA is teaming up with Omega Force and Koei Tecmo to create Wild Hearts, a new adventure game set in fantasy feudal Japan. Here’s everything we know about it.

Headed by EA, Omega Force, and Koei Tecmo, Wild Hearts is a brand new hunting game set in a fantasy version of Japan. It features nature-infused beasts, unique crafting, and co-op adventures, all rolled into a classic beast hunting experience.

With the game only recently announced and not set to release until 2023, there are a few teasers to look forward to and to help give us an insight into this new monster hunting experience. Here’s everything we know about Wild Hearts.

Along with the unveiling of the new hunting game, a release date was announced. Wild Hearts will be released on February 17, 2023, meaning you won’t have to wait years for the title to be available.

Wild Hearts trailer

The announcement of Wild Hearts was primarily done through a reveal trailer, with an extended gameplay reveal promised on October 5, 2022. You can watch the reveal trailer below:

Wild Hearts gameplay

Set in Azuma, Wild Hearts is a fantasy experience that closely resembled feudal Japan, just with plenty of monsters and genetically altered animals.

The game begins after players become bearers of a life-sustaining technology and are tasked to restore balance across the region and potentially save the world.

As for the gameplay itself, you can work alone or with up to two friends to complete quests, hunt creatures, and meet up with other players throughout the world.

Does Wild Hearts have co-op and crossplay?

Due to the multiplayer aspect of the game, it has been confirmed that Wild Hearts will have both co-op and crossplay capabilities. This allows anyone to enjoy the adventure, no matter what platform you choose to experience it on.

What platforms can you play Wild Hearts on?

Wild Hearts will be available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. While it may not be available for the previous-gen consoles, it seems like the majority of larger games are primarily focusing on bringing their games out for the next-gen consoles.

That’s everything we currently know about EA’s Wild Hearts, but we will be updating this article whenever new information comes out so be sure to check back soon.

