How to pre-order new LEGO Super Mario Piranha Plant set

Pre-orders are now live for the LEGO Super Mario Piranha Plant set, just mind your fingers around those sharp teeth.

LEGO previously revealed the new Super Mario Piranha Plant to release alongside their new game Super Mario Wonder. The good news is you can now pre-order the Piranha Plant set, unfortunately, fans of the pesky plant will be waiting a bit longer to receive it.

LEGO are on a bit of a hot streak this year with great sets, and plan to keep it up leading into next year with the LEGO SUPER Mario Piranha Plant set. The issue there is exactly that: the set comes out in early 2024.

The LEGO Piranha Plant set (71526) contains 540 pieces and is up for pre-order now for $59.99 through LEGO’s official store page where they state to ship all orders within 60 days.

That’s a long wait, certainly missing the release alongside Super Mario Wonder, and may miss the holiday season. So fans of Super Mario may want to consider an alternative with more availability, such as the LEGO Super Mario Nabbit at Toad’s Shop set.

The LEGO Pirahna Plant set houses complete articulation in its mouth and leaf-hands. It also comes with some coin accessories you can hide inside its trademark green pipe the Piranha Plant always hides in.

Botany fans may want to consider the Lego Icons Flower sets as an alternative, at least those don’t come with teeth.

The LEGO Piranha Plant could make a good gift for New Years or those early-year birthdays, along with any of the Best Adult LEGO Sets or any of the Best Kids Lego Sets for the younger fans.

