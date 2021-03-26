Where to find Game Awards easter egg in It Takes Two - Dexerto

It Takes Two is Hazelight Studio’s newest foray into top-tier co-op gaming experiences. The game is chock-full of mini-games and easter eggs that are tucked away or hidden in plain sight – and we’re going to show you where to find one.

Opting to move away from typical “shiny sh*t” as Fares calls it, you’ll find plenty of other treats in It Takes Two.

With nods and references to games, movies, and other pop culture moments that are synonymous with internet culture, it’s no surprise that Josef Fares and his team have included a tongue-in-cheek reference to his now-iconic reaction back at The Game Awards.

Back in 2017, during the event Fares ‘hijacked’ Geoff Keighley’s speech introducing their then-upcoming title A Way Out, saying “f*ck the Oscars” – and now, this standout moment in gaming pop culture can be heard in It Takes Two.

It Takes Two easter egg discovered: The Game Awards

Rose’s Bedroom is a graphical and technical marvel, and the easter eggs such as the references to A Way Out only make it that much more impressive. To check out this nifty-little easter egg, you’ll want to get to the space station in the level Rose’s Bedroom.

Follow these steps and you’ll be well on your way:

How to get Game Awards easter egg in It Takes Two

Make sure you’re on the second stage of Rose’s Bedroom (Space Station). Make your way to the bronze-colored portal and head through it. You’ll land in open space, with cushions providing you a path forward. On your right will be a huge stack of cushions. Jump up onto the cushions that stick out from the stack to get to the top. If you come across a rocket, you’re on the wrong stack. There’s a taller one in front of you – climb up to that. Turn the satellite dish 180 degrees so it faces behind where it started, and move the satellite down slightly. Move the dish around until the bar fills up to the top, and enjoy!

Those who aren’t eagle-eyed can easily miss this It Takes Two easter egg.

Hidden away up high, this handy guide will get you to the easter egg in no time. Exploring off of the beaten path will always end up with you being rewarded in It Takes Two, and so do it at every chance you get!

For Dexerto’s take on EA’s newest co-op title, find our official It Takes Two review right here.