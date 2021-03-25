Where to find A Way Out easter egg in It Takes Two - Dexerto

Hazelight Studios are renowned for their fun-filled co-op titles, so it’s hardly a surprise that the devs have included a subtle throw to A Way Out in It Takes Two. Here, we’re going to show you how to find the easter egg.

If there’s a single aspect of Hazelight Studios’ co-op titles that makes them so iconic, it’s the devs sense of humor.

It Takes Two entrenches itself perfectly within the fun-filled style of the Hazelight universe, with collectibles being taboo when it came to the philosophy behind the game’s design.

So while you won’t be running around picking up hidden treasures, there’s a secret throwback easter egg to A Way Out (the studio’s jailbreak co-op adventure) that you won’t want to miss.

It Takes Two easter egg discovered: A Way Out

The third level of It Takes Two is a graphical triumph, but after you’ve torn your eyes away from the amazing sights of Rose’s Pillow Fort then you can start searching for this hidden gem.

The process of finding the Easter Egg is pretty simple, so here’s what you need to do:

How to get A Way Out easter egg in It Takes Two

Make sure you’re on the first stage of Rose’s Bedroom (Pillow Fort). Make your way to the second last area (before the hacking challenge). Facing the doorway to the last room: You’ll see a toy on your right which, when interacted with, plays radio clips from 1969 Apollo 11 moon landing broadcast.

On the left, you’ll see an archway. Go left, through the archway and you’ll uncover to figures of Leo and Vincent, the protagonists of A Way Out. Interact with each figure the play voice lines from A Way Out.

Pretty simple right? In a world full of puzzles, this Easter Egg is pretty easy to get to.

Make sure you veer off the comfy pillow pathway to make the most of your It Takes Two experience!

For Dexerto’s take on EA’s newest co-op title, find our official It Takes Two review right here.