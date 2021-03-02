6 things we learned from playing It Takes Two - Dexerto

EA Originals presents a fun-packed co-op game with It Takes Two this March, and after being given the chance to test it out early – there’s a few things you should know before you dive into the world of adventure.

When it comes to playing co-op, it can either go one of two ways: very well, or absolutely horrendously. In the case of two of our writers, Lauren Bergin and Ava Thompson-Powell, thankfully things went a little more swimmingly than you might expect.

On the journey through It Takes Two’s colorful Pixar-inspired universe, you’re able to do everything from navigating the basement using random household tools, to becoming partisans in a war between wasps and squirrels. If anything is a test of friendship, it’s that!

Before you sign up for your own mind-boggling trip into It Takes Two, we’ve got a few tips for traversing what it a highly unpredictable place. When it launches on March 26, 2021, you too can grab a friend and jump on this wild ride yourself!

When you fail, don’t give up! Try, and try again

One thing you should know right off the bat is that this game is hard to play. Though, it’s not so frustrating that it makes you want to throw your controller off of a nearby wall (or at your gaming partner).

While the trails you endure as May and Cody can be fiendish, the game’s quirky style and positive aura make it difficult to ever get truly angry.

Where you fail, your partner can pick you up – that’s the joy of playing co-op. Not able to bypass a specific challenge? Chat among yourselves to try and gain a different perspective. Two heads are better than one, and It Takes Two really promotes that.

Never trust squirrels

Foxes have a reputation for being crafty, but the squirrels are even worse in this game! Right from the start of the second chapter we were suspicious that those sneaky little rodents were up to something, and we were correct.

From open theft to assault, the mischievous woodland creatures commit every crime in the book. By the end of the It Takes Two’s woodland level, you won’t to see squirrels anymore!

So if you take nothing else from this, it’s keep an eye on them. The squirrels are always on the lookout, watching and waiting to make their next move.

Save the bumblebees!

It’s hardly a secret that bees are an essential part of humanity’s life network, but It Takes Two showcases this in a way that is equal parts subtle and beautiful.

When you encounter the chubby little creature, she tells you that she just wants to be special. After an inspiring speech from Cody, the fluffy insect realizes the true power that she holds in nature’s extensive insect kingdom and flies off into the sunset self-assured.

She does leave you to the mercy of the squirrels though, so there’s that. However, the message still stands! Save the bumblebees, people, because if not then we all know what happens.

Vacuums are serial killers

No doubt over the years you’ve probably had a pet that’s terrified of your vacuum cleaner. While we normally chalk it up to the loud noise and insane vibrations the mechanical menace makes, it turns out that maybe our animal companions are onto something.

If you were wondering if this game had any bosses that are hard to beat, the vacuum was definitely the most terrifying. With a thirst for vengeance that can’t be sated, the hoover proved a formidable opponent for both our dynamic virtual duo and the supposed pro gamers behind the controller.

While it meets a pretty unfortunate end, it’s safe to say that vacuums really are the scariest household appliance. Step aside, microwave, there’s a new villain in town.

Your hands are about to sweat

Sure It Takes Two looks like a straightforward co-op game, but in reality it’s anything but. Forced to navigate a series of complex puzzles that make you rethink how your household items, you’ll have to screw on your gaming head.

Not only that, the title is a pretty wild ride. Make sure you’ve got some tissues on hand because, chances are, you are going to be sweating. Boss battles are exhilarating, flying and driving challenges are slightly stressful, and the mini challenges pit you against one another in fun battles for dominance.

Balancing fun with intense gameplay, It Takes Two is a perfect blend for both noobs and pro players alike.

This is unique

During It Takes Two’s preview livestream, Founder of Hazelight Studios Josef Fares challenged us to find a game that’s in any way similar to It Takes Two. Indeed, he was so confident that he promised anyone who got bored $1,000. While a pretty bold statement it holds true – we’ve never seen anything quite like It Takes Two.

Indeed, he was so confident that he promised anyone who got bored $1,000. While a pretty bold statement, it holds true. We have never seen anything quite like it.

Blending beautiful environments with innovative storytelling that is truly reminiscent of the romantic comedy genre, the title is truly unique.

So grab yourself a friend and get ready to go on the wildest co-op journey of 2021. You won’t be disappointed, based on everything we’ve seen so far.

It Takes Two releases on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 on March 26, 2021.