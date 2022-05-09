What is today’s Heardle? Answers & hints guide (May 9)

Struggling to figure out what today’s Heardle is? We’ve got some hints to help you guess the May 9 song, as well as the answer if you’re almost out of guesses.

Ever since Wordle blew up, there have been loads of internet-based guessing games popping up. One of the biggest so far is Heardle, which tasks players with guessing a popular song based on short audio clips.

These songs can range from current chart hits to old classics, so your taste needs to span a few decades to get them all right. Even if you don’t know the answer, discovering new music is all part of the fun.

You’ve only got six attempts to guess the correct song title and artist, so we’ve included several hints to help you guess today’s Heardle – as well as the May 9 answer if you scroll a little further down.

Heardle hints for today’s answer (May 9)

Here are some hints to help you guess today’s Heardle:

The song was released in August 1996 .

. It reached number three on the UK Singles Charts.

on the UK Singles Charts. It won a Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group.

for Best Pop Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group. The iconic music video takes place in a bright white room with moving furniture.

Hopefully, that’s helped you guess today’s Heardle! If not, check out the answer below.

What is today’s Heardle answer? (May 9)

If you haven’t managed to guess yet, the answer to today’s Heardle is Virtual Insanity by Jamiroquai.

Are you kicking yourself? Or did you have no clue? Either way, come back tomorrow when we’ll have more Heardle clues and answers.

Previous Heardle answers

Here are some of the previous songs that have been featured in Heardle:

Date Heardle answer May 9, 2022 Virtual Insanity by Jamiroquai May 8, 2022 This Woman’s Work by Kate Bush May 7, 2022 Girls Just Wanna Have Fun by Cyndi Lauper May 6, 2022 Music Sounds Better With You by Stardust May 5, 2022 No Scrubs by TLC May 4, 2022 Shivers by Ed Sheeran May 3, 2022 I Know What You Want by Busta Rhymes & Mariah Carey May 2, 2022 Manic Monday by The Bangles May 1, 2022 Killing In The Name by Rage Against The Machine April 30, 2022 It’s Gonna Be Me by *NSYNC April 29, 2022 Young Hearts Run Free by Candi Staton April 28, 2022 Stay (I Missed You) by Lisa Loeb and & Nine Stories April 27, 2022 I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll by Joan Jett & the Blackhearts April 26, 2022 1 Thing by Amerie April 25, 2022 (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction by the Rolling Stones April 24, 2022 Ex-Factor by Lauryn Hill April 23, 2022 Return Of The Mack by Mark Morrison April 22, 2022 Whenever, Wherever by Shakira April 21, 2022 Adore You by Harry Styles April 20, 2022 Young, Wild & Free by Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa April 19, 2022 I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor by Arctic Monkeys April 18, 2022 Walking On Broken Glass by Annie Lennox April 17, 2022 Praise You by Fatboy Slim April 16, 2022 Got To Be Real by Cheryl Lynn April 15, 2022 Wonderwall by Oasis

The list above should give you a better idea of the kind of songs that can be included in Heardle – and these answers are also unlikely to be used again in the future – so it’s definitely worth giving it a read.

Pretty much every Heardle has had some kind of chart success or critical acclaim, so don’t bother guessing album tracks or deep cuts. If you only recognize the artist, type that in and see if any answers show up.

That’s all for today’s Heardle. Make sure you check back tomorrow for more clues, and if you’re after more guessing games, check out some of the best Wordle alternatives here.