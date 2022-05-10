Daily Wordle answers: Clues for today’s Wordle word of the day (May 10)

If you’re struggling to figure out what today’s Wordle word of the day is, don’t worry — we’ve got some extremely useful hints and clues that will help you guess the daily Wordle answer for May 10, even if you’re almost out of guesses.
Ever since Wordle blew up in popularity, plenty of similar games like Fortle and Heardle have sprung up to provide you with a varied experience. However, despite all these other games appearing, the New York Times-owned guessing game has remained the most popular in its category.
Wordle requires you to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. While the goal is obviously to guess the word of the day in as few attempts as possible, it often comes down to the final attempt for many of us.
Advertisement
For this reason, we’ve included a bunch of hints and clues for today’s Wordle word of the day, while also providing all of the previous daily World answers if you scroll a little further down.
Contents
Wordle hints for today’s answer (May 10)
Here are a few hints to help you guess today’s Wordle word of the day:
- The second and fifth letters are vowels.
- No letters are repeated in the word.
- The word starts with the letter G.
- It is a creature belonging to the reptile family.
Try and guess the word before looking at the answer below.
- Read More: Best starting words for Wordle
We recommend that you only check the answer before your sixth attempt in case you are desperate to keep your streak going.
Daily Wordle answers
In case you haven’t managed to guess today’s Wordle answer, the word you’re looking for is Gecko.
Advertisement
- Read More: How to play Wordle: Tips and tricks
Don’t get frustrated if you didn’t manage to guess this one; there’s always going to be a new Wordle waiting for you tomorrow. We’ll also try and do better with our hints to help you through your guessing process.
Previous Wordle answers
Here are some of the daily Wordle answers for the past few weeks:
|Date
|Wordle answer
|May 9, 2022
|Shine
|May 8, 2022
|Canny
|May 7, 2022
|Midst
|May 6, 2022
|Badge
|May 5, 2022
|Homer
|May 4, 2022
|Train
|May 3, 2022
|Hairy
|May 2, 2022
|Story
|May 1, 2022
|Forgo
|April 30, 2022
|Larva
|April 29, 2022
|Trash
|April 28, 2022
|Zesty
|April 27, 2022
|Shown
|April 26, 2022
|Heist
|April 25, 2022
|Askew
|April 24, 2022
|Inert
|April 23, 2022
|Olive
|April 22, 2022
|Plant
|April 21, 2022
|Oxide
|April 20, 2022
|Cargo
|April 19, 2022
|Foyer
|April 18, 2022
|Flair
|April 17, 2022
|Ample
|April 16, 2022
|Cheek
|April 15, 2022
|Shame
|April 14, 2022
|Mince
|April 13, 2022
|Chunk
|April 12, 2022
|Royal
|April 11, 2022
|Squad
|April 10, 2022
|Black
|April 9, 2022
|Stair
|April 8, 2022
|Scare
|April 7, 2022
|Foray
|April 6, 2022
|Comma
|April 5, 2022
|Natal
|April 4, 2022
|Shawl
|April 3, 2022
|Fewer
|April 2, 2022
|Trope
|April 1, 2022
|Snout
The list above will give you a brief idea about what kinds of five-letter words are usually featured as the Wordle word of the day.
These words are unlikely to repeat themselves in Wordle, so it’s definitely worth going through them.
That’s all for today’s daily Wordle answer. Make sure to check back tomorrow for more clues, and in case you want to try some more guessing games, check out our hub for games like Wordle.
Advertisement