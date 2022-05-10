 Daily Wordle answers: Clues for today's Wordle word of the day (May 10) - Dexerto
Daily Wordle answers: Clues for today’s Wordle word of the day (May 10)

Published: 10/May/2022 16:51

by Titas Khan
cover art for Wordle
New York Times / Pixabay

Wordle

If you’re struggling to figure out what today’s Wordle word of the day is, don’t worry — we’ve got some extremely useful hints and clues that will help you guess the daily Wordle answer for May 10, even if you’re almost out of guesses.

Ever since Wordle blew up in popularity, plenty of similar games like Fortle and Heardle have sprung up to provide you with a varied experience. However, despite all these other games appearing, the New York Times-owned guessing game has remained the most popular in its category.

Wordle requires you to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. While the goal is obviously to guess the word of the day in as few attempts as possible, it often comes down to the final attempt for many of us.

For this reason, we’ve included a bunch of hints and clues for today’s Wordle word of the day, while also providing all of the previous daily World answers if you scroll a little further down.

Contents

screenshot of wordle rules
New York Times
Remember these basic rules for Wordle.

Wordle hints for today’s answer (May 10)

Here are a few hints to help you guess today’s Wordle word of the day:

  • The second and fifth letters are vowels.
  • No letters are repeated in the word.
  • The word starts with the letter G.
  • It is a creature belonging to the reptile family.

Try and guess the word before looking at the answer below.

We recommend that you only check the answer before your sixth attempt in case you are desperate to keep your streak going.

Daily Wordle answers

In case you haven’t managed to guess today’s Wordle answer, the word you’re looking for is Gecko.

Don’t get frustrated if you didn’t manage to guess this one; there’s always going to be a new Wordle waiting for you tomorrow. We’ll also try and do better with our hints to help you through your guessing process.

screenshot of today's wordle answer
New York Times
Today’s Wordle answer is Gecko.

Previous Wordle answers

Here are some of the daily Wordle answers for the past few weeks:

Date Wordle answer
May 9, 2022 Shine
May 8, 2022 Canny
May 7, 2022 Midst
May 6, 2022 Badge
May 5, 2022 Homer
May 4, 2022 Train
May 3, 2022 Hairy
May 2, 2022 Story
May 1, 2022 Forgo
April 30, 2022 Larva
April 29, 2022 Trash
April 28, 2022 Zesty
April 27, 2022 Shown
April 26, 2022 Heist
April 25, 2022 Askew
April 24, 2022 Inert
April 23, 2022 Olive
April 22, 2022 Plant
April 21, 2022 Oxide
April 20, 2022 Cargo
April 19, 2022 Foyer
April 18, 2022 Flair
April 17, 2022 Ample
April 16, 2022 Cheek
April 15, 2022 Shame
April 14, 2022 Mince
April 13, 2022 Chunk
April 12, 2022 Royal
April 11, 2022 Squad
April 10, 2022 Black
April 9, 2022 Stair
April 8, 2022 Scare
April 7, 2022 Foray
April 6, 2022 Comma
April 5, 2022 Natal
April 4, 2022 Shawl
April 3, 2022 Fewer
April 2, 2022 Trope
April 1, 2022 Snout

The list above will give you a brief idea about what kinds of five-letter words are usually featured as the Wordle word of the day.

These words are unlikely to repeat themselves in Wordle, so it’s definitely worth going through them.

That’s all for today’s daily Wordle answer. Make sure to check back tomorrow for more clues, and in case you want to try some more guessing games, check out our hub for games like Wordle.

