Daily Wordle answers: Clues for today’s Wordle word of the day (May 10)

If you’re struggling to figure out what today’s Wordle word of the day is, don’t worry — we’ve got some extremely useful hints and clues that will help you guess the daily Wordle answer for May 10, even if you’re almost out of guesses.

Ever since Wordle blew up in popularity, plenty of similar games like Fortle and Heardle have sprung up to provide you with a varied experience. However, despite all these other games appearing, the New York Times-owned guessing game has remained the most popular in its category.

Wordle requires you to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. While the goal is obviously to guess the word of the day in as few attempts as possible, it often comes down to the final attempt for many of us.

Advertisement

For this reason, we’ve included a bunch of hints and clues for today’s Wordle word of the day, while also providing all of the previous daily World answers if you scroll a little further down.

Contents

Wordle hints for today’s answer (May 10)

Here are a few hints to help you guess today’s Wordle word of the day:

The second and fifth letters are vowels.

and are vowels. No letters are repeated in the word.

The word starts with the letter G .

. It is a creature belonging to the reptile family.

Try and guess the word before looking at the answer below.

Read More: Best starting words for Wordle

We recommend that you only check the answer before your sixth attempt in case you are desperate to keep your streak going.

Daily Wordle answers

In case you haven’t managed to guess today’s Wordle answer, the word you’re looking for is Gecko.

Advertisement

Don’t get frustrated if you didn’t manage to guess this one; there’s always going to be a new Wordle waiting for you tomorrow. We’ll also try and do better with our hints to help you through your guessing process.

Previous Wordle answers

Here are some of the daily Wordle answers for the past few weeks:

Date Wordle answer May 9, 2022 Shine May 8, 2022 Canny May 7, 2022 Midst May 6, 2022 Badge May 5, 2022 Homer May 4, 2022 Train May 3, 2022 Hairy May 2, 2022 Story May 1, 2022 Forgo April 30, 2022 Larva April 29, 2022 Trash April 28, 2022 Zesty April 27, 2022 Shown April 26, 2022 Heist April 25, 2022 Askew April 24, 2022 Inert April 23, 2022 Olive April 22, 2022 Plant April 21, 2022 Oxide April 20, 2022 Cargo April 19, 2022 Foyer April 18, 2022 Flair April 17, 2022 Ample April 16, 2022 Cheek April 15, 2022 Shame April 14, 2022 Mince April 13, 2022 Chunk April 12, 2022 Royal April 11, 2022 Squad April 10, 2022 Black April 9, 2022 Stair April 8, 2022 Scare April 7, 2022 Foray April 6, 2022 Comma April 5, 2022 Natal April 4, 2022 Shawl April 3, 2022 Fewer April 2, 2022 Trope April 1, 2022 Snout

The list above will give you a brief idea about what kinds of five-letter words are usually featured as the Wordle word of the day.

These words are unlikely to repeat themselves in Wordle, so it’s definitely worth going through them.

That’s all for today’s daily Wordle answer. Make sure to check back tomorrow for more clues, and in case you want to try some more guessing games, check out our hub for games like Wordle.