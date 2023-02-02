What’s coming to Elder Scrolls Online in 2023: New class, system, chapter & more

Along with a new chapter, DLC, and class, Elder Scrolls Online has plenty in store for 2023. So, here’s everything coming to the game this year.

The announcement of Necrom and the Scribes of Fate DLC has shown fans just how much new content will be arriving in the popular MMO game in 2023, but with all the new information coming out, it can be tough to know what’s actually coming to ESO this year.

With that in mind, we sat down with the Creative Director of Elder Scrolls Online, Rich Lambert, to discuss everything players can expect to see from the game in 2023. Here’s everything coming to ESO including new chapters, classes, and systems.

The Scribes of Fate DLC: Two added dungeons

Releasing on March 12 for PC, and March 28 for Xbox and PlayStation, the first event to arrive in Elder Scrolls Online is the Scribes of Fate DLC. The new content will contain two new dungeons, namely Scrivener’s Hall, and Bal Sunnar.

In our interview with the Creative Director of ESO, Rich Lambert, he states that the dungeons will contain “new mechanics” as well as “a lot of balance changes” further explaining that, upon playtesting, “overall feedback of those two dungeons thus far has been overwhelmingly positive.”

The feedback, combined with the two exciting dungeons, new rewards, and the beginning of the Necrom story, proves ESO is off to a flying start at the beginning of 2023.

Necrom: New class, storyline, and more

Following shortly after the Scribes of Fate DLC is the highly anticipated Necrom chapter, releasing to PC players on June 5, 2023, and to Xbox and PlayStation players on June 20, 2023.

Necrom is described as a “cosmic horror” style chapter with a focus on creepy, weird, and unexpected storylines. Set in the Daedric realm of Apocrypha, you must help the Daedric prince, Hermaeus Mora battle evil forces who threaten to uncover knowledge no mortal being should possess.

The chapter will be complete with two new companions, a new Arcanist class featuring an unseen Crux system, a thrilling storyline, and so much more.

To learn more about the Necrom chapter, take a look at our handy guide detailing everything players can expect.

Quality of Life and Bug Fixes

Coming shortly after the Necrom chapter, in direct response to the controversy surrounding Firesong’s release, Zenimax will be releasing “an update that’s going to be devoted to quality of life and bug fixing.”

Lambert went on to explain how the team will be “devoting an entire update to just polishing, bug fixing and stability” highlighting how they have learnt from the release of Firesong and have “changed a lot of internal processes in terms of how we test things” to ensure Necrom is of the highest quality.

This update will serve to fix issues found within the DLC and Chapter and will solely be implemented to allow players a more effective and stable experience.

New System: Focus on repeatable content

Lastly, while we weren’t given too much information regarding the new content, Lambert did tease that in the latter part of 2023, fans are “going to have a new system that’s going to focus a bit more on repeatable content, giving players something to chase” likely honing in on the replayability of certain chapters.

This could include new abilities, storylines, and more. When more information is presented we will be updating this article so be sure to check back soon.

That’s everything currently coming to Elder Scrolls Online in 2023, highlighting this is a packed year for the popular MMO. While waiting for the new features to roll out, take a look at some of our handy ESO guides and content:

