Warframe The New War update: Caliban reveal, Harrow Prime, release date

Warframe’s next chapter is coming with The New War update and here’s everything you need to know like the new Harrow Prime, the latest Warframe Caliban as well as the release date and download size for the patch.

In the last developer update of the year, Digital Extremes gave a look at new content for Warframe veterans to embark on and The New War prerequisites that fresh players will have to complete before diving into the update.

This is going to be a massive update for the game that’s going to bring a brand new Warframe, Caliban, and a Prime outfit for Harrow that fans will be excited about.

Advertisement

There’s plenty to look forward to for the upcoming The New Chapter update that’s going to bring a ton of content to the beloved ARPG.

Warframe The New War update release date

Warframe The New War will release on December 15 on every platform including PlayStation 4|5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC on Steam and the Epic Game Store.

Warframe Harrow Prime

Digital Extremes have finally revealed the next Prime, this time for Harrow, that will land when The New War update launches.

It’s taken years but the upcoming patch will launch Harrow Prime along with Scourge Prime the game’s list of frames.

Harrow Prime stats:

Advertisement

Armor – 175

Energy – 188

Health – 300

Shield – 600

Sprint – 1.00

Caliban Warframe

Sentient and Tenno collide to bring the newest Warframe to the game, Caliban. The frame will give players a mix of different abilities to change up their gameplay.

It’ll be interesting to see how players make use of Caliban’s kit that offers both engage and crowd control.

Caliban: The Sentient Warframe abilities

Razor Gyre – Become a spinning vortex of death. Hold Fire to accelerate the maelstrom, increasing damage, then target an enemy to dash toward them. Hitting enemies inflicted with Sentient Wrath creates a destructive blast.

– Become a spinning vortex of death. Hold Fire to accelerate the maelstrom, increasing damage, then target an enemy to dash toward them. Hitting enemies inflicted with Sentient Wrath creates a destructive blast. Sentient Wrath – Smash the ground sending out a wave of destruction. Those not killed by the initial blast are helplessly lifted into the air where they continue to suffer damage for a short time.

– Smash the ground sending out a wave of destruction. Those not killed by the initial blast are helplessly lifted into the air where they continue to suffer damage for a short time. Lethal Progeny – Call on Caliban’s Sentient aspect to produce up to three Conculyst comrades to fight by his side, and repair shields when not in combat.

– Call on Caliban’s Sentient aspect to produce up to three Conculyst comrades to fight by his side, and repair shields when not in combat. Fusion Strike – Converge three streams of raw energy upon a single point, causing a massive reactive blast. The fallout from the blast will strip the armor from all enemies that touch it.

– Converge three streams of raw energy upon a single point, causing a massive reactive blast. The fallout from the blast will strip the armor from all enemies that touch it. Passive: Adaptive Armor – Allies within Affinity range gain increased resistance to the types of damage they are currently taking.

Warframe The New War prerequisites

Warframe The New War will release on December 15 and players will need to check off tasks from the game in order to dive into the new update.

Read more: Best Valheim mods to download in 2021 from More Slots to Valheim Plus

This is not only to make sure you’re caught up with the story but also to have the necessary equipment to get through the new chapter.

Advertisement

Warframe prerequisites:

– Natah

– The Second Dream

– The War Within

– Chains of Harrow

– Apostasy Prologue

– The Sacrifice

– Chimera Prologue

– Erra

– The Maker

– Rising Tide

– Heart of Deimos

The Warframe devs strongly recommend getting Railjacks and Necramechs before diving into The New War. Not to worry since the list of prerequisite quests will get you everything you need.

Warframe The New War download size

The download size for Warframe The New War will depend on the platform you’re playing on.

PC players will have to free up 5 GB of storage, Xbox will have a 3.8 GB download, PlayStation will have a 3.6 GB download, and Nintendo Switch will have a 1.56 GB update.

Advertisement

There are loads of content coming to Warframe in the upcoming patch that is scheduled to come to the live servers on December 15.