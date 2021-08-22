When is Warframe crossplay releasing? Xbox, PS5, Switch & PC crossplay guide

There’s no better feeling than playing games with your friends, and if you’re looking to check out Warframe with some buddies and you’re playing on separate platforms, it’s good to know if there’s crossplay available!

Originally released back in 2013, Warframe has been evolving with consistent updates and a lot of new content for players to jump into right away. However, one aspect that’s been lacking within the game is crossplay, which can be a real bummer if you’re looking to link up with friends who’re playing on separate platforms.

Despite that, fans of Warframe may have something to look forward to in the coming months, as crossplay is finally coming to Warframe in the near future. So, here’s what you need to know.

When is Warframe getting crossplay?

While fans have long-awaited this feature to become implemented within the game, Digital Extremes announced back during TennoCon 2021 that crossplay and cross-save will be coming to the game sometime later this year with a future update.

This feature will be coming to every platform the game is currently playable on, so you’ll be able to join forces with your friends to conquer missions and improve your character.

While it’s been a long time coming for this feature, fans are overjoyed that it’s finally happening, and crossplay is a feature we often see in games. But, other AAA games such as Fallout 76 don’t offer cross platform gameplay and it doesn’t appear to be any sign they’ll implement this feature in the coming months.

While the release date for crossplay within Warframe is still unknown as of now, players will have the announcement of this feature to look forward to in the coming months. As well, another notable statement was made during Tennocon 2021, as Warframe will be making its way to mobile devices soon.

One note is if Sony will allow crossplay to be enabled between PlayStation consoles and Xbox/Nintendo Switch devices. But, throughout the announcement video, they’ve noted how you’ll be able to “play anywhere,” so perhaps this is something fans won’t have to worry about!