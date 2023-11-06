Target aim for the Death Star with first LEGO Star Wars Black Friday Deals

Target is offering serious deals on LEGO Star Wars sets of all sorts that are not to be missed before November 11.

As we approach Black Friday, a lot of retailers will throw their best deals of the year at you. However, if you’re in the market for any LEGO from a galaxy far, far away, Target has got you covered with up to 20% off of sets.

Kicking it off from The Clone Wars, sporting a piece count of 262, a notable cast of mini-figures, including Mace Windu, and a low price of $31.99 (down from $39.99), this deal isn’t one should pass up. If vehicles are your thing, check the Best LEGO Technic Sets of 2023.

If you’re looking to recreate the iconic scene of Luke Skywalker saving the day from The Mandalorian season 2 finale in 166 LEGO Pieces. Target has made that significantly easier by cutting the price to $21.59 (down from $26.99).

If you’re feeling a bit more Rebellious, Target is also offering deals on these sets from the original Star Wars trilogy.

These Snowtroopers prepping for a fight is a low $14.99 (down from $18.79) that’s a price cooler than Hoth for a set with four characters and 105 Pieces. Even the smallest of sets can measure up against the Best Star Wars Ultimate Collector Sets and the Best Lego Sets for Kids.

Going up to space, at 432 Pieces, the iconic TIE Fighter flies into target for $29.19 (down from $36.49). That’s a price worth joining the Empire for. If vehicles are your thing check out the Best LEGO Technic Sets.

Any Star Wars fan worth their salt should want an X-Wing. Containing 474 Pieces and costing $32.39 (down from $40.49), blowing up a LEGO Death Star has never been cheaper. More of a Mando fan? The Mandalorian Starfighter is at it’s historical lowest-ever price through Amazon.

The LEGO Star Wars Helmets line can make for one of the Best LEGO Sets for Adults. This set contains 675 Pieces and costs $43.19 (down from $53.99), a great gift for older LEGO fans. After all, you can’t fly an X-Wing without a helmet.

These deals at Target end November 11th, so you’d best make a hyperspace jump over there.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.