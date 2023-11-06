LEGO Marvel I Am Groot is selling for the historic lowest-ever price

Amazon is offering an deal so great on this LEGO Marvel set you’ll say “I AM GROOT!”

This LEGO Marvel I Am Groot set is based on Groot from Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 where we see Groot go from the funny mighty tree of the first film, to the adorable mascot of the sequel.

Marvel may house some amazing LEGO sets featuring heights of heroism, but few things can match up to an adorable twig. He may be small but don’t let that fool you, Groot can still dance as well as he can blow things up.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Amazon are offering a marvelous 20% discount on LEGO I Am Groot – 76217 discounting it from $54.99 to $43.90, that’s a low price we can all dance to.

Speaking of low prices the LEGO Star Wars AT-AT Walker is selling for it’s lowest price ever, just don’t let Groot drive it.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

LEGO I Am Groot is fully posable from his footloose feet to the tips of his wagging fingers, so you can recreate his epic, yet very inappropriately timed, dance number from the open scenes of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Article continues after ad

LEGO I Am Groot contains 476 pieces and a buildable LEGO cassette tape. Though we can’t listen to it, the tape promises an Awesome Mix. Thankfully this Groot won’t grow up into an angsty tree, staying his lovable dancing self.

Article continues after ad

On the other side of the galaxy, another guardian is being sold at a record-low price. LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Starfighter is selling at its lowest-ever price.

Groot comes with a small identification plate full of information about our favorite dancing tree. Even if it just says “I am Groot” over and over again. They probably interviewed Groot himself for the answers.