LEGO Marvel gets more marvelous deals on recent and retiring sets at Walmart

We’ve rounded up more cut-price deals Walmart is offering on LEGO Marvel sets.

Walmart has continued slashing prices on LEGO sets. We’ve highlighted deals on LEGO Harry Potter and LEGO Star Wars sets, but now, it’s time to head to the Marvel Universe.

We’ve listed more deals Walmart is offering on LEGO Marvel sets. There’s something for everyone aged seven and up. In addition, some of these sets will soon be discontinued, so it’s best to grab them sooner rather than later.

LEGO Marvel Endgame Final Battle — 76266

LEGO

Set amid the ruins of the Avengers’ compound, this set allows you to recreate the action-packed Final Battle scene from Avengers: Endgame.

The set features seven characters. These include five minifigures, a Thanos big figure and a The Wasp microfigure.

The 794-piece set measures 11.5 inches tall, eight-and-half inches wide, and eight inches deep. In addition, it features several places to attach the figures and hidden surprises to discover.

Designed for ages 10 and up, this kit not only provides an immersive building and playing experience but it also looks good on display. Walmart has reduced the price to $82.

LEGO Marvel Iron Man Armory — 76216

LEGO

If you ever wanted to explore Iron Man’s armory, now is the time. This set is scheduled to be retired at the end of 2023.

The 496-piece kit features eight minifigures. These include Tony Stark (it is his armory, after all), Pepper Potts, Nick Fury, Wat Machine, and Whiplash. A trio of classic Iron Man suits are also present.

The set measures six-and-a-half inches tall, five inches wide, and two-and-a-half inches deep. With multiple sections, this kit will provide those aged seven and up with hours of fun. Walmart has reduced the price by 50% to $45.

LEGO Marvel Attack on New Asgard — 76207

LEGO

Now is the time to defend the universe against the Shadow Monster. Indeed, time is running out. This set will be retired at the end of 2023.

This 159-piece set is perfect for kids aged seven and up who want to join in the LEGO Marvel fun. Want to keep the younger ones preoccupied while you immersive yourself into your 18+ LEGO Marvel set? This might just be the kit to go for.

The set comprises of 159 pieces, and includes minifigures of Thor, Mighty Thor, and Gorr. The LEGO-reimagined Shadow Monster measures four inches tall. Featuring adjustable arms, you can add some life to the scene.

Walmart has reduced the price by $9.96 to $15.99.

