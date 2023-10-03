The best LEGO Technic sets in 2023 are those that both challenge and reward you.

If you’re in the market for more mechanically-minded builds then the best LEGO Technic sets are what you should have your eye on. These more granular and engineering-focused construction kits are significantly different from your standard brick-based builds as they feature axels, gears, and internal systems with differently shaped pieces.

This roundup consists of only the best LEGO Technic sets currently available from detailed miniature replicas of classic and modern cars, motorcycles, movie merch, construction equipment, planes, and even space vehicles. We’ve endeavored to bring you a list of items ranging in build time, piece count, age range, and budget to provide an encompassing view in 2023. For more, we’re also rounding up all the best LEGO sets overall, with many choices for gamers and film buffs, too.

1. LEGO Technic Ford GT 2022

LEGO

The best LEGO Technic kit overall

Reasons to buy:

Good value for money

Detailed build

Working steering and suspension

The LEGO Technic Ford GT 2022 is the best overall LEGO Technic kit for its intricate build, top-quality, design and level of detail. Based upon the most recent iteration of Ford’s iconic two-seater sportscar, this 1:12 scale version takes everything great about the vehicle and lovingly recreates it in brick-based form.

This extends to not only a working steering wheel, which shifts the wheels as you would expect, but also a detailed recreation of the Ford GT 2022’s V6 engine and working suspension, too. This set is rated for 18+ due to its technicality, so it’s a great starter set if you’re someone a little older and want a new challenge. It comprises a total of 1,466 pieces and should take new builders around 4-5 hours to complete.

What’s more, it happens to be priced quite competitively compared to many other vehicle recreation pieces from the line. That’s because the LEGO Technic Ford GT 2022 is priced around the $120 mark, so if it’s been a good few years since you’ve explored the range then now could be the perfect time to jump in.

2. LEGO Technic Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica

LEGO

The best budget LEGO Technic kit

Reasons to buy:

Aggressive pricing

Good style

Inner mechanics

There’s no rule that says that the best LEGO Technic sets have to be expensive as some quality builds can come in at a more affordable price. That’s the case with the LEGO Technic Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica which reimagines the leading supercar at around the $50 mark. While not quite as large or technical as some other scale models, this version packs in a total of 806 and good attention to detail for its aggressive sticker price.

What’s more, it’s also rated at ages eight and up so it’s ideal for younger builders as well as older ones. The set comes in a fetching lime green color to match the broad strokes of the $250K machine, and even includes a detailed recreation of the V10 engine inside with proper steering as well. If you want to get in on the action without breaking the bank, this is a great place to start.

3. LEGO Technic Yamaha MT-10 SP

LEGO

The best LEGO Technic motorcycle kit

Reasons to buy:

Working gearbox and suspension

Accurate details

Display stand is included

When it comes to the best LEGO Technic motorcycle kit, the Yamaha MT-10 SP easily wins out. Based on the most recent version of the Japanese manufacturer’s 998cc standard motorcycle, this set does an incredible job of capturing the overall looks and more prominent features of the flagship MT from its four-cylinder engine, three-speed transmission and working suspension, too.

The Yamaha MT-10 SP Technic set is accented with blue wheels, golden suspension forks and chain, combined with the trademark grey finish of the original bike. It even comes with a branded display center stand to keep the vehicle elevated when being displayed. Coming in with a total of 1,478 pieces, it shouldn’t be too surprising that this is an adult-orientated kit with an age rating of 18+, but if you’re up to the challenge, you could have this built in around five hours if you work hard.

4. LEGO Technic Batmobile

LEGO

The best LEGO Technic kit for comic book fans

Reasons to buy:

Includes light bricks

Working doors and steering

Challenging build

Matt Reeves’ The Batman from last year was a smash-hit success with its gritter and darker take on the character, complete with a reimagined muscle-car Batmobile over the militarized tumbler from Nolan’s trilogy before it. Now, you can build the iconic superhero vehicle with a high level of technicality, and even lighting at a very competitive price. The set currently retails around the $100 mark, but has frequently sold for as low as $80 this year.

No expense was spared in bringing the most recent Batmobile to life, year. Armed with an eight-cylinder engine, moving pistons, and a spinning rear flame, this high-performance car looks every bit as fierce as it did in the movie. It’s further bolstered by the inclusion of light bricks which illuminate the engine under the hood and the back end of the vehicle. It’s the perfect display piece for anyone who’s been a long-time fan of the Caped Crusader.

Furthermore, with an age rating of 10 and up, fans young and old can get in on the action, but it won’t necessarily be an easy feat. With a total of 1,360 pieces, it’ll take some doing for builders of all ages with a rough completion time of 4-5 hours if you’ve got some experience under your belt but your mileage may vary.

5. LEGO Technic Firefighter Aircraft

LEGO

The best LEGO Technic plane kit

Reasons to buy:

Working propellers and hatch

Large size

Adaptable landing gear

While LEGO Technic excels with cars and motorcycles, another string to its bow is in its representation of flying vehicles, too. That’s where the LEGO Technic Firefighter Aircraft kit comes in marrying up a competitive price point with a large and thoroughly detailed model. This is another set aimed at a younger crowd of ages 10 and above but that doesn’t mean it’s skimping on the details; the 1,134 piece construction includes an opening hatch, adjustable landing gear, and spinning propellers.

The LEGO Technic Firefighter Aircraft also turns out to be one of the more sizable models available in the range as well. Measuring in at 7-inches high, 23-inches long, and 23.5-inches wide. That’s a decent size as a display piece once you’re done with the construction. Priced just under $100, you’re getting a lot of bang for your buck as well, especially considering that other aerial vehicles in the line can run triple this price tag.

6. LEGO Technic Liebherr Crawler Crane LR 13000

LEGO

The best advanced LEGO Technic kit

Reasons to buy:

Motorized functionality

Tons of pieces to assemble

Remote control features

If you’re in the market for a seriously advanced and huge-scale LEGO Technic set then the Liebherr Crawler Crane LR 13000 is about as full on as they come. Modeled on what’s claimed to be: “most powerful conventional crawler crane in the world”, this 2,883-piece set is rated at 18+ and aimed at adults who want a serious challenge with a huge sense of accomplishment alongside a fully-functioning mobile crane.

The LEGO Technic Crawler Crane LR 13000 is battery-powered and contains motors that can be remote controlled from a smartphone app to do everything from driving the model, rotating the arm, and then raising and lowering the claw arm, too. It’s seriously impressive, and sizeable as well. Standing at 39-inches tall and 43-inches long, this model is also one of the biggest as well as being one of the most advanced as well. That said, it doesn’t come cheap, as it retails around the $700 mark.

7. LEGO Technic NASA Mars Rover Perseverance

LEGO

The best LEGO Technic set for space fans

Reasons to buy:

Accurate detailing

AR-app functionality

Adaptable suspension

The LEGO Technica NASA Mars Rover Perseverance is one of the coolest models that the brand has come out with in recent years as it’s a scale model of the Mars 2020 Rover that explored the red planet for almost a year and roamed 12.38 miles. As with the real deal, this recreation includes an all-terrain style of movement with its articulated suspension and 360 degrees of movement.

There’s also the augmented reality aspect to the LEGO Technica NASA Mars Rover Perseverance as well. That’s because through using the Technica AR smartphone app, you can set up virtual missions with the set as well. While this one is definitely aimed at a younger audience, there’s a lot here for the sub-$100 price tag all told for play and display.

Best LEGO Technic sets – FAQs

If you’ve still got more questions about the best LEGO Technic sets then fear not, we’re here to answer all the burning questions you may have to help you make a choice that’s right for you.

Which LEGO Technic sets are the best?

While there are many high-quality LEGO Technic sets available, those seven featured in our roundup are among the best picks in terms of good value for money, set difficulty, size, and features. This includes the LEGO Technic Yamaha MT-10 SP, the LEGO Technic Ford GT 2022, and the LEGO Technic NASA Mars Rover Perseverance.

What is the most complex LEGO Technic build?

While there have been many challenging LEGO Technic builds released over the years, we think that the LEGO Technic Liebherr Crawler Crane LR 13000 can be considered one of the most complex. That’s because it features nearly 3,000 pieces and is aimed purely at an adult audience with its advanced mechanical functionality.

Are some LEGO Technic sets motorized?

Yes, some LEGO Technic sets, including the Liebherr Crawler Crane LR 13000 and various remote-controlled sports cars feature motors. There are many different options that add an extra element to the building process’ engineer fantasy.