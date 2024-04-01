Amazing LEGO Marvel Iron Man set price slashed at Walmart

The 496-piece LEGO Marvel Iron Man Armory set that realistically recreates Tony Stark’s high-tech Super Hero headquarters is currently over 15% off.

This LEGO deal lets Marvel fans, particularly devotees of armored Avengers icon Iron Man, bring home an amazing Marvel set at a cut price. Normally $89.99, the 496-piece Iron Man Armory building set is currently discounted by over 15% to just $74.48 for a limited time at Walmart.

The Iron Man Armory set features Tony Stark’s headquarters with a Hall of Armor room, high-tech Iron Man suits, and a workshop area. The set includes five minifigures: Tony Stark, Pepper Potts, Nick Fury, War Machine, and Whiplash, allowing you to recreate scenes from the Marvel Universe or create entirely new adventures.

This set includes three high-tech battle suits: the MK3, MK25, and MK85. These detailed suits inspire countless hours of play, as you can use the included changing platform to switch out Tony Stark’s Avengers armor.

The set also boasts a toy sports car, a robot assistant arm, and a workshop area with tools and three holographic displays. These elements add depth and realism to the set.

To make the building process even more engaging, the Iron Man Armory set comes with digital instructions accessible through the LEGO Building Instructions app. The set is also available at other outlets like Amazon but the availability is low.

With 496 bricks, this set offers a challenging and rewarding building experience. Once complete, the Iron Man Armory measures over 6.5 inches high, making it an impressive addition to any LEGO collection.

With its engaging characters, interactive features, and endless play possibilities, this set is sure to provide hours of entertainment.

